Polls: Beware Of Fake Dollars In Circulation, EFCC Warns Nigerians





…Urges Bureaux De Change Operators to be Cautious

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over the circulation of fake Dollar notes ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement personally signed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, the agency stated that the warning follows intelligence gathered in the build up to the elections.

The intelligence indicates that the Dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the Commission reveals otherwise.

We, therefore, warn the BDC operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.

61 total views, no views today