Police Arrest Journalists In Anambra Over Peter Obi, Threatens To Kill Them

February 23, 2019 11:33 am
Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that three journalists in Anambra State have been arrested by the Nigerian police officers today’s morning as they existed Chief Peter Obi’s residence in Agulu town.

The three journalists – Nwanosike Onu, Nwafor Okafor and David Eleke were stopped by a team of police officers who drove in a Toyota Hilux vehicle labelled “Squardron Squad”. According to one of the journalists, the police officers came in five vehicles.

As gathered, the police approached the group of journalist – directed that the journalists stop their vehicles and surender their car keys, computers and other work related matters. The police officers told the group of reporters that they were acting on instruction from a high authority.

When the reporters questioned why the high authority wanted their arrest, the group of police officers threatened the reporters with shooting them if they continued to question them.

The reporters have since reported the incident to the police in Anambra.

