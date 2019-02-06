Peter Obi Says Nigeria Will Collapse If Buhari Wins Presidential Election

By 247ureports
130 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 6, 2019 5:13 pm
Tagged as
Related

In Benue, Buhari Restates Commitment To Fight Insecurity, Corruption

Ganduje Demobilizes Contractor To Allow PDP Hold Rally At Stadium

Edo Govt To Fathers; Stop Impregnating Your Daughters

Buhari Will Lose In Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, FCT, Shi’ites Declares

Cholera kills 130 people in Zamfara – Group

Alleged N650m Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Minister, Akinjide’s Trial To Mar 6﻿

Ondo Police Parades Security Guards For Raping Prophetess

Buhari Announces Benue As Next In NNPC’S Drilling For Oil And Gas

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming election, Peter Obi, says Nigeria will literally crash and burn if incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari secures a second term in office.

“We are on a roadshow trying to send our message to Nigerians. We are telling them that the election is about the future of our children,” Punch quotes Atiku as telling journalists during a campaign road show event in Awka, Anambra State.

“We are encouraged by our endorsement everywhere, not only in the south-east because the people have seen the reality of the moment.

“They have seen that the present government doesn’t have the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi embrace after the former was unveiled as running mate (Atiku media organisation)

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi embrace after the former was unveiled as running mate (Atiku media organisation)

“They have seen that this country will collapse under Buhari if allowed to continue. We have a country that is collapsing. So, everybody should be part of this endorsement”, Obi added.

Obi, 57, was unveiled as Atiku’s running mate on Friday, October 12, 2018.

A former governor of Southeastern Anambra State, Obi has often been accused by the governing APC of churning out fake statistics during debates, town-halls and interview shows. 

135 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Alleged N650m Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Minister, Akinjide’s Trial To Mar 6﻿
Next Article >
Cholera kills 130 people in Zamfara – Group
About the Author

Leave A Response