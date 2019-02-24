PDP To INEC: Declare Atiku Winner Now

February 24, 2019

Press Statement



…Alerts That Buhari, APC Are Seeking To Alter Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately announce results as delivered

from the polling units and declare the people’s candidate, Atiku

Abubakar, the winner of the February 23 Presidential election

Our position is predicated on clear and verifiable results across the

nation, showing that Atiku Abubakar is in clear lead both in spread and

total number of votes cast.

Intelligence available to us is that INEC is delaying the announcement

of results following directives by the Buhari Presidency and the All

Progressives Congress (APC), which are bent on altering the figures from

the polling centers and allocate fictitious figures for President

Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in northern states.

Curiously, INEC server is now shut down, results are no more being

transmitted and the reason is to enable the APC to inflate figures from

six designated states.

We call on international observers and election monitors to insist on a

transparent process of transmission of results and the monitoring

thereof.

We already have reports of how APC governors in the northern states have

been making desperate effort to tamper with the results of the elections

in their respective states with the view to award conjured votes to

President Buhari.

In Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello has been making frantic moves to

change results to suit APC’s intent and purposes as against the wishes

of the people, expressly delivered at the polls.

Nigerians already know how the Minister of Transportation and the

Director-General of the Buhari Campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, used the

military to hold an INEC official in River state, Mrs. Mary Efeturi,

hostage and insisted that she will not be released until she alters the

results in favour of President Buhari

The PDP calls on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to note that in

this age of Information Communication Technology, Nigerians already have

the results as delivered at the polling centers and any attempt to alter

any figure will be faced with vehement resistance.

In delaying the announcement of the results, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is

allowing the APC to turn him into a villain and directly pitching him

against the people. He should therefore extricate himself from the

rejected APC and be on the side of the people, by immediately announcing

the results as already delivered at the polling units and declare, the

people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the winner.

Anything short of this is not acceptable to Nigerians, who had already

expressed their wishes and aspiration at the polls.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

