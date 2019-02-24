PDP To INEC: Declare Atiku Winner Now

February 24, 2019
Press Statement
…Alerts That Buhari, APC Are Seeking To Alter Results
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately announce results as delivered
from the polling units and declare the people’s candidate, Atiku
Abubakar, the winner of the February 23 Presidential election
Our position is predicated on clear and verifiable results across the
nation, showing that Atiku Abubakar is in clear lead both in spread and
total number of votes cast.
Intelligence available to us is that INEC is delaying the announcement
of results following directives by the Buhari Presidency and the All
Progressives Congress (APC), which are bent on altering the figures from
the polling centers and allocate fictitious figures for President
Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in northern states.
Curiously, INEC server is now shut down, results are no more being
transmitted and the reason is to enable the APC to inflate figures from
six designated states.
We call on international observers and election monitors to insist on a
transparent process of transmission of results and the monitoring
thereof.
We already have reports of how APC governors in the northern states have
been making desperate effort to tamper with the results of the elections
in their respective states with the view to award conjured votes to
President Buhari.
In Kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello has been making frantic moves to
change results to suit APC’s intent and purposes as against the wishes
of the people, expressly delivered at the polls.
Nigerians already know how the Minister of Transportation and the
Director-General of the Buhari Campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, used the
military to hold an INEC official in River state, Mrs. Mary Efeturi,
hostage and insisted that she will not be released until she alters the
results in favour of President Buhari
The PDP calls on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to note that in
this age of Information Communication Technology, Nigerians already have
the results as delivered at the polling centers and any attempt to alter
any figure will be faced with vehement resistance.
In delaying the announcement of the results, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is
allowing the APC to turn him into a villain and directly pitching him
against the people. He should therefore extricate himself from the
rejected APC and be on the side of the people, by immediately announcing
the results as already delivered at the polling units and declare, the
people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the winner.
Anything short of this is not acceptable to Nigerians, who had already
expressed their wishes and aspiration at the polls.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
