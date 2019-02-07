PDP Demands Extension Of Time For PVC Collection

February 6, 2019

…Accuses INEC Officials Of Frustrating Collection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the leadership of the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the

collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) by three days.

This demand is predicated on reports across the nation that some

compromised INEC officials at the collection centers are deliberately

refusing to issue the PVCs to voters thereby frustrating millions of

registered voters from getting their voters cards.

The PDP believes that this deliberate refusal to release the PVCs is

part of the wider plot by the APC to disenfranchise millions of

Nigerians and frustrate their eagerness to vote out President Muhammadu

Buhari at the February 16 Presidential election and elect-in the peoples

candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP demands explanation from INEC for turning back registered voters

who went to collect their PVCs and directing them to come at a later

date for an exercise that is programmed to end on Friday.

Information available to us shows that the APC has plans to use the

uncollected PVCs to allocate votes to President Buhari.

The PDP therefore calls on the leadership of INEC not to plunge the

election into a needless controversy but to redeem itself by extending

the closing date for the collection of the PVCs by three days.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

