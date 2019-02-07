PDP Demands Extension Of Time For PVC Collection

By 247ureports
41 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
February 7, 2019 1:33 am
Tagged as
Related

IGP Orders Posting And Redeployment Of Senior Police Officers

Plot By Presidency Announce Former CSO To Bola Tinubu As Commissioner Of Police Kwara State And Compromise Other 2019 Election Police Postings In Favour Of The APC

Press Statement By Nzuko Umunna On Planned Clampdown On IPOB

PDP To Buhari, APC: You Can’t Blackmail Nigerians

PDP Chides Buhari Over Hasty Commissioning Of Lagos-Ibadan Railway

Pre-Election Assessment Report: Lawyer Writes US Congress On CJN Crisis

Stanbic IBTC Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Assures Of Quality Service

Bamisayemi’s Massive Development In Ifeland: A False Hope﻿

February 6, 2019

Press Statement


…Accuses INEC Officials Of Frustrating Collection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges the leadership of the 
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the 
collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) by three days.

This demand is predicated on reports across the nation that some 
compromised INEC officials at the collection centers are deliberately 
refusing to issue the PVCs to voters thereby frustrating millions of 
registered voters from getting their voters cards.

The PDP believes that this deliberate refusal to release the PVCs is 
part of the wider plot by the APC to disenfranchise millions of 
Nigerians and frustrate their eagerness to vote out President Muhammadu 
Buhari at the February 16 Presidential election and elect-in the peoples 
candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP demands explanation from INEC for turning back registered voters 
who went to collect their PVCs and directing them to come at a later 
date for an exercise that is programmed to end on Friday.

Information available to us shows that the APC has plans to use the 
uncollected PVCs to allocate votes to President Buhari.

The PDP therefore calls on the leadership of INEC not to plunge the 
election into a needless controversy but to redeem itself by extending 
the closing date for the collection of the PVCs by three days.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

41 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
IGP Orders Posting And Redeployment Of Senior Police Officers
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response