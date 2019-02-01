PDP Campaign DG Defects To APC

By 247ureports
February 1, 2019 8:15 pm
The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in Gombe State has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka (alias Tinka Point) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Thursday night, where he pledged allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the President for a second term in office.

Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Alhaji Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe. PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003.

President Muhammadu Buhari campaigns in Gombe Saturday, and Alhaji Tinka is expected to formally join the APC, alongside others, during the event.

