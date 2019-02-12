PDP Accuses APC Of Burning INEC Offices

February 12, 2019 10:14 pm
February 12, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says fresh facts available to it have 
shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the 
burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in 
various parts of the country.

The PDP already has the details of how the APC mobilized misguided 
elements in its fold to burn INEC offices and destroy electoral 
materials and equipment in Plateau, Abia and Anambra state.

Our party is also privy to clandestine plots by the APC to burn INEC 
offices in some other states, so as to paralyze the commission’s 
operations in such states, and pave the way for the isolation and 
postponement of Presidential elections in those states; after which it 
plans to unleash compromised security agencies to muzzle the shifted 
polls in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Having realized that President Buhari has no chance in a credible, free 
and fair general election, the APC now plots a violent staggering of the 
polls so as to use security forces to re-enact the same rigging formula 
it used in the 2018 Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

In attacking INEC offices and destroying the card readers, APC seeks to 
cripple the commission’s use of full benefit of technology that will 
guarantee a credible biometric voter accreditation.

The PDP in very unequivocal terms insists that it will never accept any 
attempt by the APC to postpone the Presidential election in any state of 
the federation. The Presidential election must hold in all the states on 
the 16th of February and President Buhari will be served his defeat 
certificate.

The PDP therefore charges Nigerians to resist the desperation of the 
APC, for which it has now resorted to burning INEC offices. The party 
also charges INEC to note that the APC is after it facilities and as 
such put stronger measures to protect itself from the assaults of this 
desperate party.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

