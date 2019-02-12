PDP Accuses APC Of Burning INEC Offices

February 12, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says fresh facts available to it have

shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the

burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in

various parts of the country.

The PDP already has the details of how the APC mobilized misguided

elements in its fold to burn INEC offices and destroy electoral

materials and equipment in Plateau, Abia and Anambra state.

Our party is also privy to clandestine plots by the APC to burn INEC

offices in some other states, so as to paralyze the commission’s

operations in such states, and pave the way for the isolation and

postponement of Presidential elections in those states; after which it

plans to unleash compromised security agencies to muzzle the shifted

polls in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Having realized that President Buhari has no chance in a credible, free

and fair general election, the APC now plots a violent staggering of the

polls so as to use security forces to re-enact the same rigging formula

it used in the 2018 Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

In attacking INEC offices and destroying the card readers, APC seeks to

cripple the commission’s use of full benefit of technology that will

guarantee a credible biometric voter accreditation.

The PDP in very unequivocal terms insists that it will never accept any

attempt by the APC to postpone the Presidential election in any state of

the federation. The Presidential election must hold in all the states on

the 16th of February and President Buhari will be served his defeat

certificate.

The PDP therefore charges Nigerians to resist the desperation of the

APC, for which it has now resorted to burning INEC offices. The party

also charges INEC to note that the APC is after it facilities and as

such put stronger measures to protect itself from the assaults of this

desperate party.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization



