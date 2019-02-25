Our Democracy Is Under Threat – Secondus

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Protocols:

1. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is forced to take a stand and make

the following pronouncements at this crucial point because our democracy

is under threat of derailment.

2. Firstly, I want to categorically state that our collation centers

have all original results from every polling unit, in every ward, in

every Local Government Area (LGA) in Nigeria, of which the international

community is well aware, implying all results currently being announced

by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is incorrect

thus unacceptable to our party and people.

3. Secondly, officials of both President Buhari’s government and the All

Progressive Congress (APC), working with INEC officers, have tried to

alter the course of history and disenfranchise our people through the

cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced

at polling units, nationwide, in Local Government Areas (LGAs) where our

party, the PDP, had commanding votes; this must now be resisted by every

well meaning Nigerian.

4. Thirdly, the ruling party’s strategy has indeed been murderous,

undignified, and disrespectful of the wishes of the electorate, our

people and the international community who have been in solidarity with

our nation as we attempt to strengthen our democracy and its

institutions.

5. Fourthly, in full view of the watching world, and despite efforts by

our great party and its agents to adhere to every laid down provision

for the 2019 general elections, the APC in collusion with INEC have

taken aggressive steps, mostly through inducements, manipulation and

incarcerations, using the elements of state power including the Nigeria

Police Force, the Nigerian Army in particular, alongside other

organizations including the Department of State Security (DSS) and

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to silence the voices of

our long suffering people; this is disheartening, considering the terms

of the Peace Accord, which called for impartiality and non-partisanship

by members of our security organization with constitutional roles to

play during this civic exercise.

6. Fifthly, as results trickled in on the Sunday, February 24th, 2019,

clearly putting the PDP in the lead, the ruling party and President

Buhari dispatched high-ranking officials to coercively influence

outcomes in different geopolitical zones in the country. For example:

I. The minister of the interior, was dispatched to the North West of the

country

II. The Secretary of the Government of the Federation was dispatched to

the North East of the country; while the

III. The Attorney General and Minister were dispatched to the South East

and South-South regions.

7. With the INEC IT server hacked by agents of the APC to manipulate

results, we can with certainty state that results from the following

polling units have, for example, been tampered with, note:

i. Sarkin Dawaki ward in Doma LGA – Nassarawa state

ii. Doka ward in Doma LGA – Nassarawa state

iii. Agyaragin – Tofa ward

iiii. 10, 000 illegal votes added to already announced results in Wurno

LGA in Sokoto state

v. Additionally, violent and destructive attacks have been meted out to

officials while counting at Lafia St. and police barracks polling units.

8. As if these provocations are not enough, our agents and officials are

constantly arrested and in many cases locked-up for complaining that

Card Readers were not in use in many Northern states, implying that all

results from the Northern part of the country where Card Readers were

not used should be voided in accordance with INEC guidelines.

9. I also believe, the arrest of Eng. Buba Galadima, who has been a

great symbol of what is courageous about our people goes to show that

one man’s ambition is greater than our collective good, and most

probably worth the blood of all Nigerians.

10. In that context, I call for Buba Galadima’s immediate and

unconditional release, as well as that of all officials and agents of

the PDP, in the Southwest, who were mostly arrested on the eve of the

elections where intimidation became the APCs sole election strategy.

11. Despite these provocations, intimidation and attempts to hijack our

democracy and change the course of history, I must, in fact, convey to

our good people the fact that the PDP is on course to victory and the

Presidency; therefore, remain resolute and steadfast, because our party

shares in your uncertainty and suffering, which must decisively come to

a good end for us all.

12. Finally, and once again, we appeal to the leadership of INEC to

remain impartial and not become willing agents to disenfranchise our

people and derail our democracy, because the world is watching, and

history will indeed pass judgment.

In addition, to the international community; we welcome your support for

our democracy and extend our gratitude with great hope for our

democracy.

Prince Uche Secondus

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)