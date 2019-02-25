Our Democracy Is Under Threat – Secondus

Protocols:
1. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is forced to take a stand and make
the following pronouncements at this crucial point because our democracy
is under threat of derailment.
2. Firstly, I want to categorically state that our collation centers
have all original results from every polling unit, in every ward, in
every Local Government Area (LGA) in Nigeria, of which the international
community is well aware, implying all results currently being announced
by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is incorrect
thus unacceptable to our party and people.
3. Secondly, officials of both President Buhari’s government and the All
Progressive Congress (APC), working with INEC officers, have tried to
alter the course of history and disenfranchise our people through the
cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced
at polling units, nationwide, in Local Government Areas (LGAs) where our
party, the PDP, had commanding votes; this must now be resisted by every
well meaning Nigerian.
4. Thirdly, the ruling party’s strategy has indeed been murderous,
undignified, and disrespectful of the wishes of the electorate, our
people and the international community who have been in solidarity with
our nation as we attempt to strengthen our democracy and its
institutions.
5. Fourthly, in full view of the watching world, and despite efforts by
our great party and its agents to adhere to every laid down provision
for the 2019 general elections, the APC in collusion with INEC have
taken aggressive steps, mostly through inducements, manipulation and
incarcerations, using the elements of state power including the Nigeria
Police Force, the Nigerian Army in particular, alongside other
organizations including the Department of State Security (DSS) and
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to silence the voices of
our long suffering people; this is disheartening, considering the terms
of the Peace Accord, which called for impartiality and non-partisanship
by members of our security organization with constitutional roles to
play during this civic exercise.
6. Fifthly, as results trickled in on the Sunday, February 24th, 2019,
clearly putting the PDP in the lead, the ruling party and President
Buhari dispatched high-ranking officials to coercively influence
outcomes in different geopolitical zones in the country. For example:
I. The minister of the interior, was dispatched to the North West of the
country
II. The Secretary of the Government of the Federation was dispatched to
the North East of the country; while the
III. The Attorney General and Minister were dispatched to the South East
and South-South regions.
7. With the INEC IT server hacked by agents of the APC to manipulate
results, we can with certainty state that results from the following
polling units have, for example, been tampered with, note:
i. Sarkin Dawaki ward in Doma LGA – Nassarawa state
ii. Doka ward in Doma LGA – Nassarawa state
iii. Agyaragin – Tofa ward
iiii. 10, 000 illegal votes added to already announced results in Wurno
LGA in Sokoto state
v. Additionally, violent and destructive attacks have been meted out to
officials while counting at Lafia St. and police barracks polling units.
8. As if these provocations are not enough, our agents and officials are
constantly arrested and in many cases locked-up for complaining that
Card Readers were not in use in many Northern states, implying that all
results from the Northern part of the country where Card Readers were
not used should be voided in accordance with INEC guidelines.
9. I also believe, the arrest of Eng. Buba Galadima, who has been a
great symbol of what is courageous about our people goes to show that
one man’s ambition is greater than our collective good, and most
probably worth the blood of all Nigerians.
10. In that context, I call for Buba Galadima’s immediate and
unconditional release, as well as that of all officials and agents of
the PDP, in the Southwest, who were mostly arrested on the eve of the
elections where intimidation became the APCs sole election strategy.
11. Despite these provocations, intimidation and attempts to hijack our
democracy and change the course of history, I must, in fact, convey to
our good people the fact that the PDP is on course to victory and the
Presidency; therefore, remain resolute and steadfast, because our party
shares in your uncertainty and suffering, which must decisively come to
a good end for us all.
12. Finally, and once again, we appeal to the leadership of INEC to
remain impartial and not become willing agents to disenfranchise our
people and derail our democracy, because the world is watching, and
history will indeed pass judgment.
In addition, to the international community; we welcome your support for
our democracy and extend our gratitude with great hope for our
democracy.
Prince Uche Secondus
Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
