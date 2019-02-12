Osodieme Boosts Hygiene In Main Market Onitsha﻿





By Emeka Ozumba

The wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) have boosted the hygienic condition of Main Market, Onitsha with the construction of 6-room modern toilet and a borehole water supply. The facility located at Zone -3 of the market was commissioned Saturday by Osodieme represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine/ Executive Director Anambra State Aids Control Agency, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim.

Speaking at the event, Osodieme told the traders that the project was sited at the centre of commerce reputed as the largest in West Africa with daily record of multiples of visitors, to promote hygiene and dignity of the traders and visitors alike especially the women folk.

Osodieme urged the market men and women to ensure clean and healthy use of the facility, stressing that it would boost a healthy business environment. She assured that her NGO CAFÉ will not rest on her oars in support of programmes that will improve the welfare of Ndi Anambra. According to her, we have so far trained and empowered 4,350 women and youths to engage in small scale businesses, built 22 houses free for indigent widows, constructed boreholes in communities across the twenty-one local Government Areas; free prosthetics limbs and legs to over 1,400 physically challenged persons and donated free wheelchairs etc. She explained that all the projects are executed through personal funds and donations from philanthropists.

The wife of the Governor also called on the traders to be on the alert for mischief makers and all those who collect legal tolls and report them to the authorities. She advised them to ignore false rumour mongers and rally-round the government to ensure consistent delivery of good governance for ndi Anambra.

Welcoming the Osodieme to Main Market, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha N, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, noted that the Governor’s Wife has shown immense compassion for humanity, hence her social intervention breakthroughs with CAFE, and said the new toilet will aid cleanliness in the market.

On his part, the Caretaker Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Association, OMATA, Mr. Ike Ekwegbalu, commended the excellent working relationship that exists between Anambra traders and the present regime of Governor Willie Obiano, assuring that the model of progress will yield positive result in the forthcoming elections.

The Market’s Woman Leader, and OMATA Vice-Chairman, Lady Grace Okonkwo, who gave the vote of thanks, said the idea of a new toilet facility by Osodieme speaks volumes about a compassionate woman who places human needs above partisan politics.

The new toilet facility has double compartments for both male and female users, with a twenty-four-hour running water enabled by a bored hole and a standby power set.

The CAFÉ Market Toilet project in Main Market Onitsha which complements the government Campaign of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) brings to over fifteen the number of modern toilets built by the NGO in rural markets in communities across the State.



