Osinbajo: God Too Faithful To Allow Calamity To Befall Nigeria – Okowa

February 3, 2019
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state Saturday said that God is too faithful to allow calamity to befall Nigerians at this critical time of our nationhood.

Okowa said this to rejoice with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his crew members for surviving the helicopter crash on Saturday, at Kabba, Kogi State.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, thanked God for the miraculous escape of the Oshinbajo and all crew members.

“I rejoice with Mr President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire Federal Executive Council and the generality of Nigerians because, we would have been thrown into a national mourning if the devil had prevailed in his evil enterprise.

“We thank God who has been merciful unto us as a nation and it is my prayer that such calamities will never occur in our dear country again.

“I also call on relevant aviation regulatory agencies to investigate the crash with a view to unraveling the remote and the immediate cause of the crash and making plans to avert occurrence.”

The Governor called on relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate maintenance and world best practices in the aviation sector to prevent deaths ocassioned by such negative occurrences.

“It is also my appeal that relevant authorities must brace up to their job and ensure effective regulation in the sector. They must ensure adequate maintenance and international best practices for airplanes and helicopters conveying people of authority and those not in authority to prevent unnecessary loss of life due to avoidable mishaps,” he said

