Ortom Sympathyzes With APC Over Chairman’s Murder



From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom commiserated with the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state over the murder of the party’s Chairman in Ohimini Local Government Area, Mr Boniface Okloho.



Governor Ortom in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase condemned strongly the killing and urged security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the murder are apprehended and prosecuted.



He describes the act as not only barbaric but also anti-democratic saying it is capable capable of derailing the electoral process in the area.



The Governor said violence in any form has no place in democracy and stressed that those who take the lives of others on account of politics are the real enemies of the State.



Governor Ortom sympathizes with the Okloho family, the people of Ohimini as well as the leadership and members of APC in the State and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

