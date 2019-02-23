Okorocha’s Men Forcing Voters To Vote

Reports from the ground in Imo State indicate that the State governor, Rochas Okorocha may be involved in what appears illegality in forcing voters to come out to the polling stations to cast their votes.

“Reports coming from Ideato Imo state the home town of ROCHAS OKOROCHA Okorocha sent out their APC thugs together with some Nigerian security men into the villages and surrounding communities in Ideato since morning , they are moving from house to house forcing Elderly men and women to come out and vote forcefully for APC , if elderly failed to vote , they are severely beating for refusing to vote for APC , This is the level of intimidation our people are going through in the hands of these animals and criminals called politicians , just because they want their slave masters to continue enslaving their people .”

Similar reports from Ikeduru local government area of Imo State indicate that as at 12noon, none of the INEC officials had arrived the polling stations – neither have the materils arrived.

