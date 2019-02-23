Okorocha’s Men Forcing Voters To Vote

By 247ureports
177 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 23, 2019 12:15 pm
Tagged as
Related

Presidential, National Assembly Elections Witness Huge Turnouts In Benue

[Video] Heavy Shooting In Lagos

Breaking News: Violence Breaks At Akwa Ibom, Ballot Boxes Snatched

Nasarawa Voters Protest Wrong Ballot Box Labels

Soldiers Murder PDP Agent in Rivers State

News Update: Attempts By Anietie Usen To Hijack Election Materials Meet Stiff Resistance

20 Kidnapped, APC Chairman Killed In Zamfara

Police Arrest Journalists In Anambra Over Peter Obi, Threatens To Kill Them

Reports from the ground in Imo State indicate that the State governor, Rochas Okorocha may be involved in what appears illegality in forcing voters to come out to the polling stations to cast their votes.
See an eyewitness report below

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
“Reports coming from Ideato Imo state  the home town of ROCHAS OKOROCHA
Okorocha sent out  their APC thugs  together with some Nigerian security men into the villages and surrounding communities in Ideato since morning , they are moving  from house to house forcing Elderly men and women to come out and vote forcefully for APC , if elderly failed  to vote , they are severely beating for refusing to vote for APC ,
This is the level of intimidation our people are going through in the hands of these animals and criminals called  politicians , just because they want their slave masters to continue enslaving their people .”
Similar reports from Ikeduru local government area of Imo State indicate that as at 12noon, none of the INEC officials had arrived the polling stations – neither have the materils arrived.
Stay tuned

184 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
News Update: Attempts By Anietie Usen To Hijack Election Materials Meet Stiff Resistance
Next Article >
Soldiers Murder PDP Agent in Rivers State
About the Author

Leave A Response