Navy Commander: Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles Fired from Iran-Made Submarines

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced that the country’s Qadir-class submarines have several times fired anti-ship cruise missiles, adding that the new home-made submarine, Fateh, also enjoys this capability.

“Our Qadir-class submarines have so far fired cruise missiles and Fateh has this capability too and we will display it in future drills,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi told FNA on Monday.



He also added that the missile mounted on Fateh submarine is the new generation of home-made Nasr missile which was developed within the framework of Jask 2 project and has differences in range with the past models of Nasr cruise missile.

Iran on Sunday launched its latest state-of-the-art submarine named Fateh in the Southern waters of the country in a ceremony participated by President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Fateh joined the Iranian Navy’s Southern fleet in Emamat First Naval Zone in the Persian Gulf waters on Sunday afternoon.

Over 412,000 parts have been used in the construction of Fateh and Iranian experts have indigenized or developed 76 technological fields to manufacture the submarine, whose construction was accomplished after 4,200,000 men/hours of work.

Addressing the ceremony, General Hatami said that Fateh will enhance the Navy’s deterrence power.

“The defense ministry will continue its plans to develop and equip the Army and IRGC Navies and the Naval border guards powerfully,” he added.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, General Hatami said that Iran had mounted cruise missiles on its new home-made state-of-the-art submarine.

“The advanced Fateh submarine will soon join the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy after success in final tests,” General Hatami said.

He added that Fateh which is Iran’s first semi-heavy submarine enjoys sonar systems, electric propulsion system, combined warfare capability, subsurface-to-surface (marine cruise) missile guiding system, torpedoe firing system, electronic and telecommunication warfare capability, safe telecommunication system and several other modern systems.

Iran has made big achievements in production of different weapons and military equipment.

Two Qadir-class submarines were delivered to the Iranian Naval forces in the coastal strip of Makran along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in October in the presence of Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

Addressing the ceremony in Jask region in Southern Iran, Rear Admiral Khanzadi underlined the country’s capability to produce different home-made arms and military equipment.

He described the Navy as the symbol of the Iranian nation’s might in the sea, warning enemies that any aggression against the country and its waters and borders would receive a crushing response.

Qadir-class submarines are equipped with sonar-evading technology and can fire missiles and torpedoes simultaneously.

