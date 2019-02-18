Nabena Cautions Western Nations Against Interference In Nigeria’s Elections

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekuni Nabena, the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and countries of the European Union (EU) to rather concentrate on some of the challenges facing them instead of alleged ‘interference in electoral process in Nigeria.”

Yekini Nabena, who is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of ruling APC condemned the said interference while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the APC chieftain, the western nations have enough on their hands, therefore time and energy should be spent on the probe of alleged Russian interference in the immediate-past US elections, the breakdown of the Brexit deal between the UK and EU and many other serious challenges they facing them.

“In all elections conducted in the country, we have always welcomed local and foreign monitors and observers. In our view, this is a best practice and geared to ensure the transparency of our elections.

“But comments on our election processes coming from some western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions have been downright meddlesome and tantamount to interference.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation and such actions by these western countries negate the principles of international law which outlaws interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation by another country.

“While the electioneering process might not be perfect as seen with the last-minute postponement of the General Elections, we must all work together to make it better. Statements and actions by these western diplomats and accredited foreign observer missions that erodes confidence in the elections is inexcusable and strongly condemned. As a country, we will always find local solutions to our local challenges whenever they arise.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain, also condemned the last-minute postponement of the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He however urged INEC to correct the lapses which led to the postponement to ensure hitch-free rescheduled elections on Saturday.

