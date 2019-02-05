Iran Dismisses EU Concern About Missile Tests As “Non-Constructive”

February 5, 2019
LONDON – Iran dismissed on Tuesday a European Union statement about its missile program, regional policies, rights abuses and assassination plots in Europe, calling it “baseless” and “non-constructive,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement published by the Tasnim news agency.

The European Union said on Monday it was gravely concerned by Iran’s ballistic missile launches and tests and called on it to stop activity that deepened mistrust and destabilized the region.

“Raising such baseless and hollow accusations while known terrorist and criminal groups are free in Europe, is non-constructive at this stage, and is in line with the goals of enemies who seek to undermine Iran’s relations with Europe,” said the Iranian foreign ministry statement. 

