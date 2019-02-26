Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senatorial Poll, Floors APGA

February 26, 2019
Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, the senatorial candidate for Young People Party (YPP), one of the newly registered political parties in the country, last Monday produced a surprise as he emerged the winner of Anambra South senatorial zone by defeating two political heavy weights, Chief Chris Uba, a renown political kingmaker, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a former member of House of Representatives, who once represented Abuja municipality.

Ifeanyi Ubah scored a total of 87, 081 votes, while Chris Uba scored 52,462 votes as Nicholas Ukachukwu, got 51,269.

Uba, the incumbent senator was beaten in his ward, Umuoru Uga, scoring 200 votes with  Uba managing to get eight votes.

Declaring this result at exactly 3.40 am this morning, Professor M.N Umenweke of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, the returning officers, said Ubah  certified the requirement o be declared winner.

Earlier before the senatorial result announcement,  Professor. A.U Igwe also of the Faculty of History and International Relations of Nnamdi Aziiwe University, Awka, who also was the returning officer  for Nnewi North South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency declared Chief Chris Azubugu of PDP, the two-time incumbent lawmaker representing the area with 54,533 to beat his closet challenger , Chief Chris Ofordeme of APGA, who poled 18,811.

Also in related development, Chief Victor Umeh of APGA lost his bid toreturn to the Senate, as he was beaten by Chief Mrs Lilian Ekwunife of PDP for Anambra  Central Senatorial zone, just as the incumbent legislator for Aniocha Federal constituency, Chief Dozie Nwankwor of APGA lost to a former member of Anambra House of Assembly, Chief Val Ayika.

Also, Chief Anayo Nebe,  a former Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, incumbent legislator representing Awka North and South of APGA also lost to his PDP opponent, while in Oyi/Ayamelum Federal constituency, Chief Ekene Enefe, Governor Obiano’s inlaw lost to his PDP challenger .

