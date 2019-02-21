I Have Not Resigned, Says Osinbajo

February 21, 2019
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has dispelled rumour of his resignation from the current administration for being allegedly sidelined in the scheme of things.

The social media became awash hours ago with reports of the Vice President’s resignation over alleged bashing by a cabal in the Presidency.

His absence at a meeting with security chiefs by top presidency officials further fuelled the speculation.

But Osinbajo attributed the report to mischief makers, who he said are bent on creating rifts and tension within top officials of the current administration.

On his official twitter handle, the Vice President debunked the claim, dismissing it as fake news.

He wrote: “Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

“I have not resigned!

“I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He added a video explaining why he was not at the meeting between security chiefs and presidential officials.

Osinbajo said: “Must I attend every meeting? Can’t the President meet with security chiefs without me?”

He went on to explain he was at an official engagement while the security meeting was on, assuring he remains committed to working with Buhari to move the nation forward.

