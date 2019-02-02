Delta Justice Ministry Raises Alarm Over 300 Rape And Defilement Cases, 50 Cases Of Domestic Violence

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offenses Unit of the Delta State

Ministry of Justice has raised alarm over the high cases of defilement

of minors in the State.

Barr. Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna, Director, Domestic Violence and Sexual

Offenses Unit of the Ministry disclosed the statistics of defilement

and domestic violence cases being prosecuted by the Ministry on Friday

at Asaba during the on-going awareness campaign to schools against

sexual and domestic violence.

She said the Ministry is currently prosecuting over 300 cases of

defilement of minors alone and over 50 cases of domestic violence

including 5 cases of incest in all the courts of criminal jurisdiction

across the State.

Mrs. Akamagwuna who could not hold her emotions as she burst into

tears while narrating the ordeal of a 17 year old girl who was ganged

raped by a group of nine boys at Ogume, Ndokwa West, said the cases of

defilement has assumed a dangerous proportion.

She said, eight out of the nine boys that allegedly raped the 17 years

old girl have been arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody

by a Kwale High Court, while one of the boys is still on the run.

According to her, the court has issued a bench warrant of arrest

against the remaining accused person still at large, one Mr. Lucky

Ochade, a 46 year old builder whose last known address was No 10,

Okete Street, Ogbeole, Ogume and subsequently declared him wanted.

While addressing students of Madonna International Secondary School,

Asaba, the Director told them that sodomy which is having canal

knowledge of another against the order of nature and other sexual

offense including rape, defilement, indecent assault, are grave

offenses which are punishable under the law.

She said the prescribed punishment for rape and defilement under

sections 357 and 218, Cap C21, Volume 1 of Laws of Delta State, 2006,

is life imprisonment while indecent assault under section 360 carries

2 years imprisonment for offenders.

The punishments for incest and sodomy are spelt out under section 214,

Cap C21, Volume 1, laws of Delta State, 2006 which is life

imprisonment.

Akamagwuna who disclosed that the State Government has zero tolerance

for all forms of sexual related offences, averred that the Child’s

Right Law which has since been domesticated by the Delta State

Government, adequately protect the rights and the dignities of every

child irrespective of creed, religion, tribe or social status.

She warned against indecent dressing, cultism and access to x rated

films which are capable of promoting improper sexual behavior, adding

that they should resist all forms of abuse and speak out should anyone

attempt to take advantage of them.

