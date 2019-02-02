Delta Justice Ministry Raises Alarm Over 300 Rape And Defilement Cases, 50 Cases Of Domestic Violence

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offenses Unit of the Delta State
Ministry of Justice has raised alarm over the high cases of defilement
of minors in the State.
Barr. Mrs. Uche Akamagwuna, Director, Domestic Violence and Sexual
Offenses Unit of the Ministry disclosed the statistics of defilement
and domestic violence cases being prosecuted by the Ministry on Friday
at Asaba during the on-going awareness campaign to schools against
sexual and domestic violence.
She said the Ministry is currently prosecuting over 300 cases of
defilement of minors alone and over 50 cases of domestic violence
including 5 cases of incest in all the courts of criminal jurisdiction
across the State.
Mrs. Akamagwuna who could not hold her emotions as she burst into
tears while narrating the ordeal of a 17 year old girl who was ganged
raped by a group of nine boys at Ogume, Ndokwa West, said the cases of
defilement has assumed a dangerous proportion.
She said, eight out of the nine boys that allegedly raped the 17 years
old girl have been arraigned in court and remanded in prison custody
by a Kwale High Court, while one of the boys is still on the run.
According to her, the court has issued a bench warrant of arrest
against the remaining accused person still at large, one Mr. Lucky
Ochade, a 46 year old builder whose last known address was No 10,
Okete Street, Ogbeole, Ogume and subsequently declared him wanted.
While addressing students of Madonna International Secondary School,
Asaba, the Director told them that sodomy which is having canal
knowledge of another against the order of nature and other sexual
offense including rape, defilement, indecent assault, are grave
offenses which are punishable under the law.
She said the prescribed punishment for rape and defilement under
sections 357 and 218, Cap C21, Volume 1 of Laws of Delta State, 2006,
is life imprisonment while indecent assault under section 360 carries
2 years imprisonment for offenders.
The punishments for incest and sodomy are spelt out under section 214,
Cap C21, Volume 1, laws of Delta State, 2006 which is life
imprisonment.
Akamagwuna who disclosed that the State Government has zero tolerance
for all forms of sexual related offences, averred that the Child’s
Right Law which has since been domesticated by the Delta State
Government, adequately protect the rights and the dignities of every
child irrespective of creed, religion, tribe or social status.
She warned against indecent dressing, cultism and access to x rated
films which are capable of promoting improper sexual behavior, adding
that they should resist all forms of abuse and speak out should anyone
attempt to take advantage of them.
