Buhari’s Assault On Atiku Campaign: Last Kicks Of A Dying Horse – PDP

February 9, 2019
Press Conference
Gentlemen of the press, as you are aware, yesterday, the 8th of
February, the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress
(APC)-controlled Federal Government viciously denied the people’s
candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the use of the already approved venue for our
scheduled Presidential campaign mega rally earlier billed for today in
the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.
For us in the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, this is part of
the last kicks of a dying horse, which the Buhari Presidency now
represents.
It is part of the plot by the frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari and
the APC to drag the PDP and the people’s candidate to their low level of
frustration in order to enmesh the coming election into crisis so as to
achieve their self-succession bid.
We invite the world to note that this latest assault against the
people’s candidate is also borne out of direct ill-will and hatred
against him by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his handlers, who
have sought all ways to drag him down, since they realized that
Nigerians have reached a consensus on Atiku Abubakar, as the next
President of our country.
Atiku Abubakar, being a true democrat and statesman has decided to go
with the people in their collective quest to rescue our nation from the
vengeful, divisive, violent prone, insensitive, completely incompetent
and inherently corrupt Buhari administration.
The PDP cautions President Buhari and the APC to note that with the
level of consensus Atiku Abubakar enjoys throughout our country and even
across the world, any assault on him is a direct assault on the overall
aspiration and sensibilities of Nigerians as a whole.
We therefore need to restate that the more the Buhari Presidency attacks
the people’s candidate, the more his support base among Nigerians
expands.
However, any further attack on our campaign will therefore attract very
dire response from Nigerians who look up to Atiku Abubakar to salvage
our dear nation from the social, economic and political despondency,
which President Buhari has plunged her into.
From reports reaching us, it is not also out of place for the Buhari
Presidency and the APC to use this measure to test the will of Nigerians
as precursor to their rigging plots.
We want to place on record, once again that any attempt to rig the
February 16 election will be vehemently resisted by Nigerians, across
board, who have reached a consensus to rescue their nation from the
stranglehold of the Buhari Presidency.
In any case, let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that the
PDP and the people’s candidate will definitely hold our Presidential
mega rally in Abuja irrespective of any further encumbrance they may
attempt to foist. Nigeria belongs to all of us and nobody can stop us
from exercising our constitutionally guaranteed right of holding our
rally in the FCT or any other part of our country for that matter.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
87 total views, no views today