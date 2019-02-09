Buhari’s Assault On Atiku Campaign: Last Kicks Of A Dying Horse – PDP

February 9, 2019

Press Conference

Gentlemen of the press, as you are aware, yesterday, the 8th of

February, the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress

(APC)-controlled Federal Government viciously denied the people’s

candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the use of the already approved venue for our

scheduled Presidential campaign mega rally earlier billed for today in

the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

For us in the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, this is part of

the last kicks of a dying horse, which the Buhari Presidency now

represents.

It is part of the plot by the frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari and

the APC to drag the PDP and the people’s candidate to their low level of

frustration in order to enmesh the coming election into crisis so as to

achieve their self-succession bid.

We invite the world to note that this latest assault against the

people’s candidate is also borne out of direct ill-will and hatred

against him by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his handlers, who

have sought all ways to drag him down, since they realized that

Nigerians have reached a consensus on Atiku Abubakar, as the next

President of our country.

Atiku Abubakar, being a true democrat and statesman has decided to go

with the people in their collective quest to rescue our nation from the

vengeful, divisive, violent prone, insensitive, completely incompetent

and inherently corrupt Buhari administration.

The PDP cautions President Buhari and the APC to note that with the

level of consensus Atiku Abubakar enjoys throughout our country and even

across the world, any assault on him is a direct assault on the overall

aspiration and sensibilities of Nigerians as a whole.

We therefore need to restate that the more the Buhari Presidency attacks

the people’s candidate, the more his support base among Nigerians

expands.

However, any further attack on our campaign will therefore attract very

dire response from Nigerians who look up to Atiku Abubakar to salvage

our dear nation from the social, economic and political despondency,

which President Buhari has plunged her into.

From reports reaching us, it is not also out of place for the Buhari

Presidency and the APC to use this measure to test the will of Nigerians

as precursor to their rigging plots.

We want to place on record, once again that any attempt to rig the

February 16 election will be vehemently resisted by Nigerians, across

board, who have reached a consensus to rescue their nation from the

stranglehold of the Buhari Presidency.

In any case, let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that the

PDP and the people’s candidate will definitely hold our Presidential

mega rally in Abuja irrespective of any further encumbrance they may

attempt to foist. Nigeria belongs to all of us and nobody can stop us

from exercising our constitutionally guaranteed right of holding our

rally in the FCT or any other part of our country for that matter.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

