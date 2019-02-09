Buhari’s Assault On Atiku Campaign: Last Kicks Of A Dying Horse – PDP

By 247ureports
83 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
February 9, 2019 4:39 pm
Tagged as
Related

APC: Igbos Will Regret If They Don’t Vote For President Buhari

Tunde Ayeni Neither Poisoned Nor Dead-EFCC﻿

World Igbo Congress Urges All Igbo To Vote For Atiku-Obi Ticket On Feb. 16, 2019

3rd Phase Of Anambra Community Development Initiative

PDP Cautions Buhari Over Shut Down of Atiku’s Campaign Rally Venue in Abuja

Disclaimer: Inciting Speech From Obiano

Press Statement By Joint Action Committee Of Northern Youth Associations On El-Rufai’s Inflamatory Statement

Ohaneze Lagos Did Not Meet With Obiano – Ohaneze

February 9, 2019

Press Conference

Gentlemen of the press, as you are aware, yesterday, the 8th of 
February, the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress 
(APC)-controlled Federal Government viciously denied the people’s 
candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the use of the already approved venue for our 
scheduled Presidential campaign mega rally earlier billed for today in 
the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

For us in the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, this is part of 
the last kicks of a dying horse, which the Buhari Presidency now 
represents.

It is part of the plot by the frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari and 
the APC to drag the PDP and the people’s candidate to their low level of 
frustration in order to enmesh the coming election into crisis so as to 
achieve their self-succession bid.

We invite the world to note that this latest assault against the 
people’s candidate is also borne out of direct ill-will and hatred 
against him by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his handlers, who 
have sought all ways to drag him down, since they realized that 
Nigerians have reached a consensus on Atiku Abubakar, as the next 
President of our country.

Atiku Abubakar, being a true democrat and statesman has decided to go 
with the people in their collective quest to rescue our nation from the 
vengeful, divisive, violent prone, insensitive, completely incompetent 
and inherently corrupt Buhari administration.

The PDP cautions President Buhari and the APC to note that with the 
level of consensus Atiku Abubakar enjoys throughout our country and even 
across the world, any assault on him is a direct assault on the overall 
aspiration and sensibilities of Nigerians as a whole.

We therefore need to restate that the more the Buhari Presidency attacks 
the people’s candidate, the more his support base among Nigerians 
expands.

However, any further attack on our campaign will therefore attract very 
dire response from Nigerians who look up to Atiku Abubakar to salvage 
our dear nation from the social, economic and political despondency, 
which President Buhari has plunged her into.

 From reports reaching us, it is not also out of place for the Buhari 
Presidency and the APC to use this measure to test the will of Nigerians 
as precursor to their rigging plots.

We want to place on record, once again that any attempt to rig the 
February 16 election will be vehemently resisted by Nigerians, across 
board, who have reached a consensus to rescue their nation from the 
stranglehold of the Buhari Presidency.

In any case, let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that the 
PDP and the people’s candidate will definitely hold our Presidential 
mega rally in Abuja irrespective of any further encumbrance they may 
attempt to foist. Nigeria belongs to all of us and nobody can stop us 
from exercising our constitutionally guaranteed right of holding our 
rally in the FCT or any other part of our country for that matter.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

87 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
APC: Igbos Will Regret If They Don’t Vote For President Buhari
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response