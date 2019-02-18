Buhari, APC Out to Truncate Democracy – PDP…Rejects Buhari’s Directives To INEC To Reshuffle RECs

February 18, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts Nigerians that the Buhari

Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) plot to trigger

widespread political crisis to derail our democratic process and plunge

our nation into anarchy.

The PDP says President Muhammadu Buhari’s threat to the lives of

Nigerians, at the opening of APC’s national caucus meeting in Abuja

today, is a direct call for jungle justice and attempt to divert public

attention from their closed session where details of their dastardly

plot to truncate our democratic process will be perfected.

We do hope that this call by President Buhari is not a camouflage for

the fake soldiers mobilized by the APC to shoot at innocent Nigerians,

snatch ballot boxes and execute their rigging plans on the election day.

It is indeed a license to kill, which should not come from any leader of

any civilized nation.

The underlining fact to the above is that President Buhari and APC

leaders, upon getting to their voting constituencies last Saturday,

realized that there is a nationwide rejection of Buhari’s re-election

bid, and this has thrown them into a panic mode.

President Buhari must however bear in mind that his resort to threats

and scaremongering will not deter Nigerians from coming out en-masse to

vote him out of office on February 23.

We are aware that President Buhari, who had earlier boasted that nobody

can ‘unseat’ him, is bent on using every dictatorial and tyrannical act

to truncate the process of a free, fair and credible election.

Intelligence available to us shows that the Buhari Presidency has

directed the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) to immediately reshuffle the Resident Electoral Commissioners

(RECs) in order to deploy compromised officials to manipulate the

electoral process in President Buhari’s favour, as they did with the

police shortly before February 16.

Our party is also aware of the pressure being mounted by the Buhari

Presidency on INEC to cancel elections in some states and make others

inconclusive so as to achieve President Buhari’s objectives of a

staggered election not minding the crisis such will trigger across the

federation.

We want Nigerians and the international community to hold President

Buhari personally responsible for any electoral crisis, otherwise he

will as usual, claim that he was not aware of the plots and transfer the

blame to Adams Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi.

It is already known that President Buhari has been unrelenting in his

attempts to subdue our democracy by trying to subjugate the legislature,

emasculate the judiciary and seize control of the electoral umpire.

Nevertheless, the PDP wants to assure President Buhari that our nation

is bigger than him and that Nigerians will never allow him and the APC

to rig this election.

Nigerians have reach an irreversible democratic consensus to vote Buhari

out and elect the Peoples Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is ready

to rescue our nation from the hardship, anguish, agony and bloodletting

which the Buhari administration has plunged us.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization



