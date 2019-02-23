Breaking News: Violence Breaks At Akwa Ibom, Ballot Boxes Snatched

NEWS FLASH

Violence breaks in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom eye witnesses indicate that Prof. Ini Udoka’s thugs/aides beats up electorates, snatches ballot boxes.

247ureports.com gathered that at Ini LGA area finds itself stroke by fear and panic. A source explained that former House of Representative lawmaker and University lecturer, Prof Ini Udoka, in company of thugs stormed several polling units and unleashing violence on the people.

Pictures show a woman who was already trying to get accredited but was mercilessly beaten by Prof. Udoka’s thugs.

The people are agitating for the cancellation of the elections.