Benue South: Abba Moro Wins With 85,162 Votes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has won the seat for the Benue South senatorial District, (Zone C).

Moro, a native of Okpokwu LGA, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated his main opponent, Steven Lawani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with 85,162 votes to clinch the seat.

The seat is currently being occupied by Senator David Mark, immediate past President of the Senate.

The former Minister won all the local government areas in the zone with a wide margin.

Announcing the result on Monday in Otukpo, the Returning Officer, Prof. Aunde Anune said Abba Moro of the PDP polled 85,162 votes while Steve Lawani of the APC polled 47,972 votes.

He further announced that Mike Okibe Onoja of the Social Democraatic Party, SDP, polled 29,901 votes while Usman Abubakar a k a Young Alhaji, of the APDA polled 5,504 votes.

As at the time of filing this report, the Benue North-East and Benue North-West results are still being collated.

From one of the most contentious zones, Benue northwest, (Zone B), results of five local governments out of seven LGs that makes the senatorial zone have been announced.

Barr Orker Jev of the PDP took the lead by polling 27,633 votes in his LG Buruku as against Sen George Akume of APC who polled 12,897 votes.

Senator Akume however beat Jev in his (Akume) local government Tarka by polling 12,705 against PDP’s Jev who polled 4,921 votes.

However Jev(PDP) took the lead in Gwer West LG by polling 15,632 to beat Akume(APC) who polled 6,026. The PDP candidate also polled 20,529 votes in Gwereast LG to beat the APC candidate who polled 13,990 votes.

In Guma, the PDP’s Jev polled 22,276 votes to defeat the APC George Akume polled 5422.

The remaining two LGs are being awaited at the time of filing this report.

