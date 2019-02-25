Benue North East: Sen. Gemade Calls For Cancellation

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Senator Barnabas Gemade representing Benue North East Senatorial District has called for the cancellation of the senatorial election result from the area as he alleged that there was massive rigging during the election.

But, his co-contestant, ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam, has urged him to stop making allegations but accept defeat in good faith.

Gemade, who is seeking a third term to represent his people of Zone A, on the platform of Social Drmocratic Party, SDP, told newsmen in Makurdi that he was at the commission to meet the INEC REC to report noticeable problems which characterised the elections in his area.

Speaking at the INEC headquarters on Monday, Senator Gemade said “When electoral rules are not followed, you (I’m) asking for cancellation,” he said.

He said the Suswam’s PDP perpetuated electoral fraud in his area using all manners of miscreants to thumbprint ballot papers in their party’s favour in five out of the seven local government areas which make up the district, therefore, INEC should not declare whatever ‘fake’ result being brought to its office.

He accused the former Governor of diverting election materials meant for Katsina-Ala and Logo local government areas to his place and got tgem thumb printed.

“This is the same thing he did in 2015 when he was Governor, when the results did not favour him, he instructed thugs to burn down INEC office. He is doing this again. Election petition are that when petitions are improper and the rule for conduct of election are not followed, you call for its cancellation, which is what am here to do”, Sen.Gemade said.

In a swift reaction, former Governor Gabriel Suswam denied any form of election malpractice in the district.

Suswam who arrived INEC headquarters few minutes after Gemade left, said he came to ensure that his victory at the polls was not upturned.

He urged Gemade to honourably, accept defeat and congratulate him (Suswam) when the results are finally announced.

“The honourable thing to do is to accept defeat. When he (Gemade) defeated me as a sitting governor in 2015, I accepted it in good faith. I didn’t even go to court.

“I expect that when the results are finally announced, he should congratulate the winner,” Suswam said.

81 total views, no views today