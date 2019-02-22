Bebeji Attack On APC Avoidable Had Compol Heed To My Advice – Ganduje

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says the attack by Kwankwasiyya Group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) attending a special prayer session at Kofa in Bebeji local government could have been avoided had the state commissioner of police heeded to his advice to withdraw permit granted to the PDP to hold rally, bearing in mind that the APC was also having its political gathering in the area.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba quoted the governor as saying this while reviewing the situation with members of the APC from the area who visited him at the Government House, Kano.

The governor said prior to the unfortunate incident during which some people died, many injured and 40 vehicles burnt or destroyed, he had prevailed on the police authority not allow parallel political gathering, but the police boss insisted that he had already okayed the PDP rally to hold.

He said while APC members and supporters agreed to shelve their programme, they organized themselves into a small group to conduct a special prayer session for peaceful general election only to be attacked.

‘’While the prayer session hold, how members of the Kwankwasiyya group of PDP attacked the congregation, under the watchful eyes of their leader Rabiu Kwankwaso with all sorts of deadly weapons, leaving some of the APC members dead and others with injuries,’’ the statement added.

During the melee, the residence of member representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency was also torched by the PDP Kwankwasiyya hoodlums.

The governor condemned the unfortunate incident and called the police authority to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and other noxious acts by the Kwankasiyya thugs such as snatching of mobile phones and other valuable items from unsuspecting members of the public, smashing and destruction of vehicles, attacks on residence and assault on innocent residents in the state with a view to bringing them to book.

