2019 Polls: Obasanjo Meets Security Chiefs

Worried by the incidences of political violence in Ogun, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, met with leaders of various political parties and heads of security agencies, to address issues that could bring about breach of peace before, during and after the elections.

At the meeting held behind a closed door at Owu Conference room were representatives of the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu and the State Director of the Department of Security Service, A. Sulaiman.

The meeting which lasted for almost two hours had the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, who represented the Allied People’s Movement (APM), the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, the Director General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization and former deputy governor of the State, Prince Segun Adesegun and the state chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Chief Wale Egunleti was in attendance.ALSO READ

Sunday Tribune recalls that supporters of the APC governorship candidate and a serving lawmaker who is re-contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mikhail Kazeem, engaged themselves, leaving many injured and many vehicles vandalized last Thursday.

Obasanjo declined to comment on various issues raised during the meeting, however, Egunleti, while briefing newsmen said the elder statesman sued for peace and warned all parties against violence during campaigns.

Egunleti said “Our father (Obasanjo) has called the political parties for a meeting to shun any act of thuggery, fighting, and any form of violence during and after the election. We want to serve the people and we must lead by example. Therefore, we have been warned and advised to keep peace in Ogun for the benefit of all. We should maintain peace and ensure that we inform authorities about our plans and movement for security reasons.”

He added that there would be subsequent meetings for review and monitor of compliance.

Isiaka said the meeting was a noble one and described it as a welcome development.

“It is a welcome development. He is doing us a great favour. What happened on Thursday is not a good signal for us in Ogun state with the level of democracy we have experienced,” Isiaka said.

