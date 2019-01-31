Trump mocked for ‘taking a knee’ in protest of Roger Stone’s arrest: ‘It’s incredibly ironic’

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance in a Thursday MSNBC appearance mocked President Donald Trump’s support for his close associate and longtime confidant Roger Stone, saying the president sure picked a funny time to stand up against police brutality.

“I think it’s incredibly ironic that the president is suddenly willing to take a knee to protest police violence and arrest, and the occurrence of that is not a case where violence actually occurred where someone lost their life,” Vance said. “But it’s Roger Stone.”

Vance said nothing was “out of line” with the way Stone was taken into custody.

Stone was “arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant that was approved by a federal judge, a search warrant that was approved by a federal judge, and logical steps that were taken by law enforcement,” she said. “Stone had previously threatened, as the indictment says, to kill a witness. ‘Prepare to die’ is the language that the indictment uses.”

Trump, Vance continued was trying to confuse the public.

“This, I think, is part of the president’s ongoing campaign to delegitimize the Mueller investigation, to delegitimize the FBI and of course to delegitimize the intelligence community as we saw in oversight hearings a couple of days ago,” she said. “The reality is there’s no merit to the president’s criticisms here.”

36 total views, no views today