IPOB Applauds Aba For Shunning APC

The leadership and family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to commend the great people of Aba for shunning the provocative APC campaign rally where the impostor Jubril aka Muhammadu Buhari was scheduled to speak. We equally thank all those that obeyed the impromtu order from IPOB leadership to stay away from the stadium and areas of business as a mark of respect to those that fell at various locations in Aba under the rain of bullets from soldiers sent by this same APC regime in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

We have, through this action today, demonstrated once again our obligation to honour the memory of our fallen heroes and victims of Operation Python Dance. It is unfortunate that Uche Ogah chose to align himself with a party whose hands are stained with the blood of the innocent. Anybody associating him or herself with APC across Biafraland is an enemy of the people. We shall never forgive nor forget what APC at national level alongside their agents in PDP like Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu together with Willie Obiano, did to our people. Metaphorically speaking they are all dead men walking because they have been rejected by the land and the people alike.

Those living in Aba and environs have led the j way for others to emulate. No doubt heavily photoshopped pictures will be circulated by Femi Adesina to distort the truth and hoodwink the gullible but the indispitable fact remains that Aba rejected APC, Jubril, Igbo political prostitutes, Fulani errand boys and all they stand for.

Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama has once again covered traitors and caliphate slaves in shame. They are APC politicians, Okezie Ikpeazu, David Umahi, Willie Obiano and those in PDP working for Jubril. But more especially those that planned this rally in Aba today will understand that IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB.

What happened in Aba is a test run of what is to come on February 16. Polling centres will be as deserted as Aba Township Stadium was today. Every civilised government on this planet earth and political observer worth his or her salt around the world will know that Biafrans have collectively made up their mind to be a self governing independent nation.

Once again we thank the great and wonderful people of Aba- who have repeatedly led the way in the fight for the emancilation of Biafra, for showcasing our resolve to boycott the forthcoming general election scheduled for next month.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

