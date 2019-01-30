2019: Kaduna Has Been Set Backwards Under APC – Ashiru. Makarfi, Others





KACHIA – The 2019 Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Isa Ashiru has joined other prominent party members in the state to lament that Kaduna State has been set backward under the government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The politicians who addressed two mammoth crowds Monday – one in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government (LGA) and Kachia, Kachia (LGA) – during the PDP campaign rallies in the areas, promised to returned Kaduna state to peace, unity and development when the PDP is voted back to power in 2019.

The PDP trained which first paid courtesy calls to all the traditional rulers in Zangon Kataf (LGA), escorted by a huge crowd of PDP members and supporters, later converged on the campaign rally ground in Zonkwa, where they addressed a larger crowd waiting for them.

Former Aviation Minister, now Kaduna State PDP Chairman. Chief Felix Hassan Hyat, told the excited crowd that: “I feel sorry for Kaduna State now that hunger, kidnapping, killings, large job losses and absence of any development has been the trade mark of the APC under the governorship of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai,” he said.

“When you vote Ashiru, the PDP will return Kaduna State from its present backwardness, and tyranny of power, to the days when the PDP constructed roads, built schools, hospitals and provided rural areas with electricity and many more,” he said.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Kadfuna State Governor also former National Chairman, Caretaker committee of the PDP, who addressed the crowd, said, “when we came to power in 1999, we found out then Col. Ahmeed Ali (now Controller General of Customs) had sacked Kaduna State workers in large numbers, and we returned most of them,” he said.

“When you vote for Ashiru, including our presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and all our candidates, we shall returned most of you that lost their jobs, and we shall ensure that we continue the trademark of the PDP – unity, security and development,” he said.

The running mate to Ashiru, Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung, a serving Rep member (Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency), warned against what he said was ‘later day love.”

“When you voted them, we only know the APC with arrogance, deceit, marginalisation of non-APC members and contempt for the people of Zango Kataf,” he said.

“Never trust them now that they are wooing you with later days love. If they never loved you for nearly four years, is it now that they will respect and treat you well when you return them to a final lap of four years?”, he asked the crowd.

Immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Alh. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, who also spoke at the rally said,” we have never doubted the ability of Zangon Kataf to deliver this LGA to the PDP, because you did it in the last Local Government Council polls,” he said.

“If you must experience progress in your lives, make sure you bring out your Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) on the day of the governorship election and vote for the PDP. Vote, protect and ensure that your votes count,” he said.

Former Minister of Environment, Mrs Laurentia Mallam, who was Chairman Zango Kataf LGA (1999-2002) said, “I want to assure our visitors that Zangon Kataf will give the PDP, 95% of all the votes cast in the coming general election. We are tired of hunger and bad governance under the APC,” she said.

In Kachia, at Kachia township stadium, another huge crowd had gathered since morning for the arrival of the PDP campaign train till its arrival around 5pm.

“For over three years, the APC has not executed any project in Kachia that will add value to your lives,” Ashiru informed the cheering crowd.

“Where is all that money that has been appropriated all these while? I want to confirm to you, that when you vote us back to governance, anyone that takes Kaduna State money, we shall use the law and take him to the right place and recover our monies,” he assured the jubilant crowd.

“If you truly enjoy the good old days and want to remove yourselves from backwardness, vote for the PDP at all levels. Don’t joke with your votes. Protect them and ensure that the count,” he said.

Others in the entourage includ, Senator Danjuma Laah (PDP, Kaduna South Senatorial Zone); all serving members of the National Assembly and Kaduna State House of Assembly including their 2019 candidates and all former Kaduna State PDP Chairmen.

“Others include all PDP elected Local Government Council Chairmen from Southern Kaduna and their Councillors.

Also very notable among the entourage is the former Group Managing Director (GMD), of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Andy Yakubu; former PDP National Legal Adviser and former Kaduna State Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Mark Jacob among other former commissioners from the areas who served in the PDP government.

The campaign tour continues Jaba and Kagargo LGAs today.

24 total views, no views today