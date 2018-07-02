Ganduje who was reacting to Kwankwaso’s claim that he can defeat President Buhari should the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) give him ticket in 2019, said Kwankwaso’s political structure has been squarely dismantled in Kano so much that he has lost grip of the realities of Kano politics.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to journalists on Sunday, Ganduje described Kwankwaso as, “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.”

The statement added that, “Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back to relevance.

“For over three years, he has been sleeping at the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful.

“For over three years, Kwankwaso has been at the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people.

“Since then, he has not been around and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The good people of Kano are appreciating our modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in us.”

The statement further stated that, “Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of the day because those he is going to meet there are familier with his antics. They have not forgotten in a hurry, the role he played in destroying the same PDP.

“I am surprise that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions. I am surprise he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed many of the chieftains who are still there today to pay him back with his own coin.”