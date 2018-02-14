DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

A former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has canvassed support from the citizens of Anambra state for his presidential ambition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said his first hurdle would be to emerge victorious in the presidential primaries.

Speaking during a meeting with executive members of Kwankwaso Movement and the Hausa community in Ogidi, Anambra State,

Kwankwaso disclosed that the indiscriminate killings and unending economic hardship among the populace informed his resolve to contest the election.

He vowed to use his position to restore the lost glory of the country.

Kwankwaso who later paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido, informed the monarch, whom he said spent most of his life in Kano State, of his mission to the state.

“Election is not `a do or die’ affair and my successor, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was opposing my ambition should have a rethink and join me to seek better welfare for Nigerians.

“I have come to see the people of the state and thank them for their support,” he said.

Responding, Igwe Onyido, thanked Kwankwaso for the courtesy call, wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Earlier in his speech, the state Publicity Secretary of the Kwankwaso Movement, Mr Charles Onwuzulike expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the presidential election.

“I commend the Hausa community in the state who came to cheer him. Kwakwanso is going to be the President in 2019 election. I promise that you will not regret supporting him.

“The killings across the country, which the present administration did not have solutions to is unfortunate and should be the concern of every right-thinking Nigerian,” he stressed.

In a speech, the state chairman, Chief Eddy Ndiche, commended Kwankwaso for coming to see them in spite of his tight schedules and assured him of massive support of the citizenry.