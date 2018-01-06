2019: Udenwa’s Political Dynasty Crumbles

Olumba, Mayor, ThankGod Sacrificed

The political family of former Governor Achike Udenwa may have finally crumbled following his endorsement of the third term bid of Hon Jerry Alagboso, member representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, on Friday in his house in Amaifeke, Orlu LGA of Imo State.

Chief Udenwa was Governor of Imo State for eight years, from 1999 to 2007. Among other things, the former Governor has been accused of inability to midwife a successor in 2007, leading to serious stalemate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the emergence of Chief Ikedi Ohakim as Governor under PPA.

It was also said that Udenwa’s style of governance led to split in the PDP in Imo, producing two parallel groups known as Onongono and Abuja PDP. The genesis of the crisis in the PDP in Imo is largely traceable to his tenure, and the party has since being in crisis.

However, it has been said that Udenwa’s humility keeps a cult followership around him, even as he has been accused of shortchanging the interests of his party, especially during the 2015 governorship election where he was accused of selling out to the incumbent Governor Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to the embarrassing loss of the PDP in his Orlu LGA and Orlu Zone in general to the APC.

Chief Udenwa has also been accused of selling out on the governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the 2011 governorship election, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, paving the way for Okorocha to emerge Governor.

But despite the alleged shortcomings of the former Governor, loyalists like Hon Onuora Olumba who was former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, who was also suspended from the House as a result of his staunch loyalty to Udenwa; Hon Mayor Eze, who was a member of the House of Representatives and two term executive chairman of Orlu LGA, and Hon ThabkGod Ezeani, have maintained their loyalty to him, losing several political opportunities.

But it was shocking as Hon Jerry Alagboso declared for third term in Udenwa’s house on Friday after consulting with the former Governor and got his endorsement, despite that some loyalists of the former Governor are also vying for the same position in 2019.

The declaration ceremony was presided over by a strong loyalist of the former Governor, Chief Aloy Igwe, who is also the Orlu Zone Chairman of the PDP, and was attended by Hon Jerry Alagboso and his supporters, with Chief Vin Udokwu giving his tactical support.

Surprisingly, the Orlu Zonal Chairman did not utter a word throughout the meeting.

But speaking at the declaration, Hon Alagbso said he was vying for third term to enable him become a principal officer in the House, saying that being a principal officer would enable him bring home more goodies from the House.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Damian Ezeagu, former State secretary of the PDP said that Hon Jerry Alagboso is the best thing that has happened to the PDP in his constituency, assuring him of smooth ride back to office as third term member of the House of Representatives.

Chief Felix Ifezuo who also spoke at the declaration said Hon Alagboso’s third term bid was good and gave his support.

However, Hon Alagboso dropped N1m for the three local governments, saying that it should be shared among the LGA executives of the party, plus five other leaders in the LGA.