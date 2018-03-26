DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…’Fashola has no link with Broom United Movement’

A socio-political think tank under the aegis of True Lagosians, has described as mischievous, a recent publication by one Dapo Thomas against the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

The organisation said Thomas had refused to ‘forgive’ Fashola because he was not given political appointment by Fashola when he was governor of Lagos State, even as his lobbies and desperation to be the Director-General of his Campaign Organization were unsuccessful.

Thomas had in an article, used uncomplimentary remarks against the Convener of Broom United Movement (BUM), Fuad Oki, describing him as hypocrite and shenanigan.

While also insinuating that Fashola was the brain behind the BUM, he claimed that the Minister was unpopular before his choice in 2006 primaries of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), through which he was governor of LAGOS State for eight years.

But the TL in a statement on Monday morning by its President, Dr. Babatunde Coker, said Thomas is not even popular in the caucus of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu political dynasty.

According to him, Dapo Thomas is looking for appointment should governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State win re-election in 2019.

He said, “The main grudge of Dapo Thomas with Fashola started when he didn’t get appointment during BRF’s tenure. It also appears that he is still nursing personal grudge against Fouad Oki since 2006 because of his choice as DG of BRF Campaign Organisation.

“Dapo Thomas is not important at all in Tinubu’s inner caucus or cabinet as he claims. The likes of Dele Alake, Oyinlomo Danmole, Muiz Banire, Biola Johnson, Rauf Aregbesola, Baba Ajomale, Dr. Lambo, Yemi Osinbajo, Wale Edun made up the inner caucus or cabinet as it were.

“Thomas was just an ‘errand boy’ to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and cannot sit at such meetings that he claimed except to take orders or run errands for Asiwaju and live on the hand-outs from such errands.

“The public can see the contradiction in Thomas: He claimed that Fashola didn’t like the choice of Akinwunmi Ambode to be the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Yet, BRF brought Fuoad Oki, same person who headed his (Fashola’s) Campaign Organization to campaign for Ambode.

“If he didn’t want Ambode to win, why would he bring the same person who led his campaign to lead Ambode’s campaign. Thomas has shot himself in the foot by this contradiction. And Thomas should know this: Fashola has no link with BUM. He’s concerned to giving Incremental, Steady and Uninterrupted Power to the nook and crannies of Nigeria as well as improving our road infrastructure and putting in place an enduring National Housing Program.

“Contrary to his claim, the decision to use Fouad Oki was not taken at the meeting he said, but at another forum after BRF had accepted to run for the 2007 governorship election. The decision to use Fouad Oki was then communicated to Asiwaju.”

Coker described Thomas as a personal aide who run errands for Tinubu and “is not competent to attend such high level meetings where decisions are taken as he claimed.”

“He’s just too far away to be at such meetings and this is probably the reason why whatever he alluded to belong to the realm of conjecture. Such people thrive on rumour peddling”, True Lagosians emphasised.

Coker said, “If Thomas was such an insider as claimed, why hasn’t Ambode given him an appointment? It is worthy to note that Ambode gave Fuoad Oki appointment. If we are to go by his story of being knowledgeable about Lagos State politics, why did Asiwaju not use his influence to get him appointment in Ambode’s cabinet?

“Maybe he’s writing this epistle to solicit for an appointment should Ambode win re- election in 2019. We advise him to move on and find some job that may perhaps bestow some dignity on him and stop fooling himself in the political arena by alluding himself some political relevance where there is none.”