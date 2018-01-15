Published On: Mon, Jan 15th, 2018

2019, Tony Nwulu And Re-Brand Imo Project – By Kennedy Eweama



2019, Tony Nwulu And Re-Brand Imo Project – By Kennedy Eweama

 

Dynamic, astute, humane, focused, affable and Charismatic are perhaps, apt adjectival definitions of Hon. Tony Nwulu, a member of the Federal  House  of Representatives, representing Oshodi/Isolo II Federal constituency.

 

Though a native of Eziudo in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Nwulu’s foray into politics is very significant.  His emergence as a member of the National Assembly, speaking the  minds of thousands of Nigerians inhabiting the cosmopolitan and vast Oshodi/Isolo II constituency, in an APC firmly controlled State like Lagos, is indicative of his public acceptance across party lines.

 

To many, it is also an eloquent affirmation that Nwulu has the midas touch to turn around things positively and to triumph even where acclaimed mighty men of political valour had faltered  or failed.  To him, if the likes of David and Josiah could rule their people at very young ages, he can replicate same in the modern day Imo State despite the vicissitudes, gargantuan or hydra-headed nature of things in Imo State.

 

At a breakfast meeting with top media managers in Imo State recently, Nwulu unfolded what he  termed “re-branding Imo project blue print”.  The re-branding project is a holistic appraisal of issues and prospects  as they affect  Imo people vis-à-vis the state as an institution, the aim being to ultimately make the Eastern Heartland State, a primus inter pares as well as the cynosure of all eyes from 2019.

This revelations were indeed, incisive, informative and educative.  With the likes of Tony Nwulu, the aphorism that “the age  of Methuselah has got nothing to do with the  wisdom of Solomon, is a “quod erat demonstrandum (QED) that is to say, it requires no further proof.

 

As National Co-ordinator, PDP Youth Advocacy Initiative since 2012, Nwulu has worked  tirelessly at pursuing projects that are people oriented and which would  at the same time, improve and uplift the living standards and income generating  capabilities of Nigerian Youths. His entrance  into the National Assembly in 2015 at the age of 35, provided him with an enhanced  opportunity to further push his populist perceptions about leadership into limelight.

As a federal lawmaker, Nwulu sponsored the famous Not-Too-Young-To-Run and the Independent Candidacy bills.  Both bills which are constitutional amendments bills are awaiting con-concurrence by at least 24 State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, for them to become effective as constitutional laws. Already, over 14 state legislatures in Nigeria (as at the time of writing this piece) have endorsed  the two bills. This a heart development indeed.

 

Appreciating the fact  that Imo, his home state, is in dire need of altruistic, visionary and  pragmatic leadership, Nwulu, after wide consultations, has decided to seek Imo people’s  mandate as Governor come 2019.  According to him, “my foray into Imo governorship race is to create  a paradigm shift  from our  old ways of  doing things  in the state which has stagnated the state’s socio-economic development and made her vulnerable to undue manipulations by Some political cabals.”

 

He explained that these cabals  establish  political camps  in order  to actualize  their personal interests against that of the people.  He also alleged that some constitute  themselves into political godfathers who must  be consulted and pacified to their taste before any meaningful development can take place  in the State.  This  is  absurd  and unfortunate, Nwulu regretted.

 

“Leadership is about selfless service to the people.  Political camps and godfatherism  in Imo State are the bane of her socio-economic and political development. I belong to no political camp.  Imo  people is my camp”,  he stressed. He vowed that as a Pan Nigerian, he will not serve any myopic interest  if elected Governor of Imo State in 2019.  “I will serve only Imo State.  There should be a paradigm shift from parochial mentality to populist mentality.  We must  not allow any cabal to hold hostage, the destiny of Imo people.  Imo can’t be mortgaged under my watch rather, she will be a truly independent State  from devilish manipulations” Nwulu assured.

 

As a pointer to what his administration  would look like if gracious given the mandate by Imolities, Nwulu outlined a tentative blue print of his Re-branding project for  Imo State from 2019.  He hinted that to drive development down to the grassroot through the three geo-political zones in the State viz: Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe – he would establish  a government agency known as Owerri Zonal Development Commission (OWZDEC), Orlu Zonal Development Commission (ORDEC) and Okigwe Zonal Development Commission (OKDEC).

 

Each of these Commissions shall be responsible  for the socio-infrastructural  development of  each zone, he stated. According to him, the Nigerian film and entertainment industry vide Nollywood,  will gain a boost as an international film village (the  first of its kind in Nigeria) will be established  by his administration.

 

He further hinted that the three zones  in the  state will all have equipped  research facilities which would be divided  thus:  Owerri Zone – ICT software development research centre, Okigwe zone – Engineering research  centre comprising mechanical / electrical research centres and Orlu Zone – Biochemical/medical research centre.  He added that the three zonal commissions earlier   mentioned  would be  manned by only  indigenes from the respective zones to avoid  sabotage and complaints.

 

On education, Nwulu explained  that he will focus on qualitative rather than  quantities education.  To this end, he averred  that schools  will be adequately equipped with study materials, functional libraries and laboratories.  Both public and missionary schools will also enjoy government patronage to ensure quality and affordable education, he assured.

 

Nwulu posited that his administration will ensure “the use of E-Governance and One Stop Shop Model (OSM) where all information about Imo State can be gotten online which also involves application forms for land allocations and processing, which is also tied to discussions with land owners.”   He  stated  that “before any land is acquired  or used for government project, negotiations must be held with the locals and their entitlement or compensation for such land paid to them”.

 

The Imo guber hopeful opined that  hospitals (health facilities), tourism, social infrastructure, Local government autonomy, power  generation and distribution, amongst others, will be revolutionalized to make them really people oriented.  He  posited that to hit the ground running from day one, his administration  has already prepared “11 important bills for the Imo State House of Assembly that will drive the state’s  socio-economic  and political development”.

 

Very importantly, Nwulu made it clear that “if I become governor, I will partner with the media.  I will never  condone  assault on journalists because without the media, there is neither democracy nor government of the people.  Criticism is a healthy ingredient in democracy  and any responsible  leader or administration should be tolerant of criticism no matter how  harsh it may seem because out of a mad man’s voice, something sane and reasonable could still be deduced’?

 

There is no gain saying  therefore, that Nwulu has shown focus, Charisma and determination to re-brand Imo and turn things around.   Besides, he is committed to returning power to the youths without prejudice  to the wisdom and fatherly advice of the elderly in the state.

 

Nwulu acknowledged that “though we have a lot of re-branding to do in Imo State in order to overcome the gargantuan problems of the state, I am nevertheless very optimistic that 2019 will bring  real and people oriented change Imolities desire.  God has ordained it to happen”.

 

Eweama is a Media Consultant

based in Owerri, Imo State

