DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: Tambulwa To Improve On Agric, Security In Benue, If Elected President

From Msughshima, Makurdi

Presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to pursue policies that will boost agriculture to empower more farmers and create jobs for youths in Benue if elected president in 2019.

The Sokoto State Governor made this promise on Saturday, when he met with Benue delegates and other stakeholders of the party in Makurdi.

Tambuwal, former speaker, House of Representatives, urged delegates to vote for him during the forthcoming presidential primaries election to enable him fly the party’s ticket in the 2019 general elections.

He told the delegates and other party’s stakeholders that he and his campaign team were in the state to share his aspiration and to seek for their support.

According to him, Benue has been respected as the food basket of the Nation and the name should go beyond lips services.

“If more farmers are properly empowered, it would go a long way in boosting job creation as well as improving on the revenue base of the states and the country at large.

“We will give soft loans that would have longer durations for payments and interest rates, we will ensure state governors libralise land allocation for easy access to promote agriculture for food security and national development,”he said.

The Presidential aspirant also said that his government would enhance energy generation with the use of coal, solar and water systems.

“If we enhance agric and energy in Benue,the state would not just become a national food hub but investors would troop to invest,”he said.

“I want you all to be rest assured that, we will come up with frame work that will encourage our citizens and other part of the world to come and invest in Benue.

Tambuwal also promised to give adequate attention to the protection of lives and property, to the people of Benue especially as every one deserved the right of life and to live, if elected president.

The aspirant promised that his government would adopt acceptable framework to end farmers and herdsmen conflicts in the country.

“We will sit down with various stakeholders of each and every state and come up with acceptable framework to address farmers/herdsmen conflicts.

Responding, Mr John Ngbede, the Benue chairman of PDP, assured the presidential aspirant and his team of their support to enable him succeed.

The Party Chairman said that the party’s members in the state would always support any aspirant who has them in mind and to solve their problems on Security.