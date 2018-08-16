DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Success Joins Imo Gov Race, As ADP Declares Free Nomination Forms For Disables, Women

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has resolved to give free nomination forms to women and Persons Living with Disabilities who are interested in contesting elections in the 2019 general elections.

The party said the step is to demonstrate its commitment to the provision of an all inclusive government and democratic empowerment of women and the youth as enshrined in its cardinal principles.

Speaking Thursday in at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, when one of the governorship aspirants, Barrister Obioma Success, picked his nomination form, the ADP National Organising Secretary, Dr. Lynn Olisa, said her party is determined to turn around the fortune of the country, therefore it will be fair to all and sundry.

Olisa also revealed that the party had since commenced it’s membership registration drive in all the wards and polling units across the country that the ADP would feature candidates for elections at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, ADP’s National Secretary, Dr. James Okoroma, said the party was formed to bring about emergence of new crop of leaders who will actualize the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

Okoroma said: “Even in our country Nigeria, all of you will agree with me that this is not the coyntry Zik, Balewa and Obafemi Awolowi founded. You will agree with me that ideals of these founding fatners have been betrayed and I believe that what we need now is a platform like ADP that will give room for emergence of new crop of leaders, who will give Nigeria a better direction, that is why we are here, ADP is a platform that will allow Nigerians irrespective of their race and religion to build our country.”

While commenting on Barrister Succes interest to be the next governor in Imo state, Okoroma said: “Imo state was created in 1976. The first civilian governor was Chief Sam Mbakwe but since he left as governor, leadership has collapsed in Imo state. All the governors we have had non has been able to offer effective leadership. So the ground is rift in Imo for a good change and believe Barr. Success will be an agent in that direction.”

In his remarks, the governorship aspirant said promised to reconcile the Imo people with God if given opportunity as the next governor.

“I have always told whoever care to listen that I’m coming from a direction God himself is leading. I want to take my answer from the word of God. My mission is to rebuild the Imo state, my mission is to restor the presence of God to the Imo state and reconcile the people of the state to the presence of God.

When asked what the incumbent governor Rochas Okorocha has not ddone well that he want to correct, Barrister Success simply said: “the governor in power now has a lot of good ideas but most ideas I will transform it to reality.”