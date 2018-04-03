DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: Senator Saraki Denies Running For President

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday denied reports that he will contest the 2019 presidential election.

Mr. Saraki, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said report making the rounds that he will run for the presidency is false

In an interview, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr Saraki said there was no iota of truth in the report.

The Boss, a newspaper managed by veteran journalist and one time presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, had reported that Mr. Saraki will join the 2019 presidential race.

“The Boss can exclusively reveal that Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has joined the 2019 Presidential race,” the paper reported over the weekend.

“There is no doubt that he would be a formidable force that should not be ignored because only few politicians in Nigeria today have the pedigree, the experience, the clout and the connection of Senator Saraki.

“Impeccable sources reveal that as he plots his move for the Presidency, he is said to be considering building alliances with all Nigerians of like minds.”

But Mr. Olaniyonu said the report is false.