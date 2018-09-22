DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: SDP Female Aspirant Wants More Women In Politics

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A House of Representatives aspirant under the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs Elizabeth-Mary Shuluwa has urged women to participate in politics and seek elective offices so as to influence decision-making processes.

Shuluwa told the 247ureports in Makurdi that it was necessary for women to seek more elective positions so their voice would be heard.

“Women cannot afford to shy away from politics, they constitute the largest voting group and are usually the worst-hit by any bad political decision.

“Poverty has been the lot of many Benue women. Some of them are also the victims of violence that usually erupt from bad political decisions.

“Issues of children, welfare, human rights and fairness among others are best understood by women.”

According to her, Benue is an agrarian state and its constituents are mostly farmers. “I intend to turn my constituency to a food and farmers hub, where we can sell, process and even export our produce as cash crops and food crops”.

She said that her ambition was inspired by the need for quality representation and to bring issues affecting women to the front burner.

“More women in politics means more women problems will receive more attention,” she said.

Shuluwa is contesting the Shankera Federal Constituency seat which comprises three local governments namely Ukum, Katsina-Ala and Logo.