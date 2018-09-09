DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Saraki Calls For Restoration Of Peace, Justice And Rule Of Law

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Senate President and Presidential Aspirants under the platgorm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen.Bukola Saraki has stressed the need to restore peace, justice, fairness and rule of law in the country.

Saraki stated this on Sunday in Makurdi during a courtesy call on the State Working Committee of the PDP led by Mr John Ngbede, as part of his consultations to solicit support for his presidential ambition come 2019.

The Senate President said justice, fairness and rule of law were the driving force behind his political aspiration.

“We need leaders who are capable to represent all interest groups and not a section of the country.

“My presidential ambition is a collective decision borne out of the desire to salvage the disunity that we are witnessing in Nigeria and if elected president come 2019, I will restore peace in Nigeria”, he promised.

He noted that it was the turn of the north Central to produce a president and he was ready to serve the country as expected.

“In North Central, we have paid our dues. It is the turn of the North central to take their role and stabilize the country.

“We have a history of crisis as a nation. The killings are uncalled for and the Benue valley is the worse hit. There should be justice to every citizen regardless of geographical location.

”Democracy entails freedom or rights of the people and our rights should not be imprisoned,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen. Dino Melaye appealed to the Benue people to ensure their votes count so that the right person who he said was Saraki can emerge.

The Party Chairman in Benue, Chief John Ngbede had welcomed the aspirant and promised that the people of Benue would always vote right.

Ngbede who urged Saraki to see Benue as his home said the crowd that was present to receive him was a sign that the Benue people have love for him. He wished him success in his presidential ambition.