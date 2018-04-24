DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

With less than one year to the 2019 general election, the political steam in Plateau State on Monday got to its higher degrees with a pressure group endorsing Governor Simon Lalong for second term in office.

The governor was endorsed for his achievements in education, welfare, peace and security, youth development, human capital development, agriculture, tourism, health and infrastructure.

The organization under the aegis of Association of Concern Plateau Indigenous Youth Groups (AOCOIYOG), also passed a vote of confidence on the Special Military Taskforce (STF) codenamed Operation Safe Haven deployed to restore law and order in Plateau, Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of AOCOIYOG, Prince Rotdunna IBN Sekat, read the statement of the endorsement to journalists after their meeting in Jos.

He said, “Today, we the concern Youth leaders from all the ethnic groups in Plateau State have come out unanimously to endorse our dear governor, Barrister Simon Lalong for another term of four years. This endorsement is premised on 10 key areas the Governor have delivered his campaign promises despite the very low resources.

“The Governor has demonstrated good leadership qualities without sentiments and sectionalism to the admiration of Nigerians. This is the kind of leadership we have been yearning for on the Plateau for long. We are therefore convinced that if His Excellency is given another term of four years in office, Plateau will fully return to the state where peace, Justice, equity and development shall be the order of the day.

“It is on this premise that our group hereby declare our total support for the re:election of Barrister Simon Lalong for another term in office. Furthermore, the group also wish to state categorically that having reviewed the entire security agencies in the state, we are more pleased with the new tactics and innovation, civil military approach, international strategies being adopted by the Commander of OPSH and his men in dealing with the challenges. This is yielding tremendous results and must be commended by all lovers of peace.”

Sekat said they were impressed with report from their local chapters that only STF personnel that are seen in almost every location of Plateau state physically and the quick response of STF personnel on the motorcycle.

While appealing to other security agencies to step up their game especially in intelligence gathering as STF alone cannot secure the entire Plateau state, AOCOIYOG, demanded that to all ethnic groups should come together as one and work closely with each other by sharing credible information and suggestions.

Sekat said the collaboration between the STF and other security agencies should be on how to overcome the security challenges in Plateau Stste.

He advised the youths to avoid being used by politicians or other enemies of peace to heat up the polity.

“Hence, we must be vigilant at all times. It is on these premises, having x-rayed the efforts of all the security agencies working tirelessly for a peaceful Plateau that we therefore unanimously pass a vote of confidence on OPSH and other security agencies”, AOCOIYOG stated.