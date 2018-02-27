DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019 PDP Ticket: Embattled Kwankwaso Begs Wike

Information reaching 247ureports.com through a competent source conversant of the goings-on within the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] reveal that a horse shoe trading within the likely presidential aspirants across the two major political parties of PDP and the All Progressive Congress [APC] have begun – and has overtaken the activities of governance and administration within the National Assembly.

According to available information, the embattled former governor of Kano and current Senator representing Kano metropolis, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a member of the APC – having unceremoniously exited the PDP towards the tail end of his term as Governor of Kano – had travelled to Rivers State to meet with Governor of Rivers State and current strong man of PDP, Nyesom Wike.

It is understood the Senator who had contested for the Presidential ticket under the APC in 2015 alongside General Mohammadu Buhari and others – has expressed interest in vying for the position again in 2019. Unfortunate for the Senator, the APC may not be readily willingly to ‘give’ him the presidential ticket because of misunderstandings with President Buhari and the current Governor of Kano State, Ganduje.

A competent source who is knowledgeable of Kwankwaso’s activities told 247ureports.com that he currently finds himself in a tight situation where he is not wanted in the APC and not welcomed to his former party, the PDP.

But Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition has kept his focus away from the obstacles awaiting him at the PDP.

“Kwankwaso recently travelled to Rivers State to meet with the State Governor. He went there to beg Nyesom Wike for the PDP presidential ticket” said the source who added that it is not certain what the Rivers Governor’s response to Kwankwaso was but it is certain that Kwankwaso had offered Nyesom Wike the number two position – of running mate – should Wike play ball and muscle Kwankwaso into the PDP presidential primary lineup.

Already Senator Kwankwaso’s senatorial seat in Kano is said to be uncertain for 2019. Our source reveals that the leadership of the APC in Kano State under the auspices of Governor Ganduje have decided to ‘give’ away the APC senatorial ticket to another aspirant. A possible replacement in the person of Bashiru Garba Lado – a relative of Sani Abacha – has been tapped by the leadership of the party. Our source claims Senator Kwankwaso is aware of the plot to deny him the ticket.

For this reason, Senator Kwankwaso is determined to reach early agreements with the leaderships of the PDP.

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is said to be been rejected by the strong men of PDP.

Stay tuned