2019: Ortom’s Former Aide Vows To Replace Him In Office

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Former aide to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and Governorship Aspirant under the platform of the Ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon. Titus Zam has criticised his former boss for what he termed as poor performance vowing to replace him in office come 2019.

Zam, the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Ortom on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Titus Zam told journalists in Makurdi that he decided to joined the Governorship race rescue the state from Ortom’s poor performance and to fix the state if elected.

Zam who lamented that Governor Ortom was ignorant of APC ideologies, manifestoes and programs said “The Benue people are poorer under Governor Ortom than the two previous administration. The gap between the rich and ordinary man in the state today is wider as the middle class that was systematically created by George Akume and Gabriel Suswam has been deliberately wiped out by Ortom’s administration.

“Unemployment in Benue today have reached their zenith and no one cares. As I speak, there is no single window for the employment of Benue graduates as all the openings in both private and public sectors have been shutdown.

The former Adviser promised to reinstate over 10,000 local government workers who were sacked by the Ortom’s administration if elected into office.

He decried the large-scale killings that have touched many parts of the state in recent months saying that he would stick to the enactment of the anti open grazing law in the state, but would be systematically implemented using the conventional security agencies instead of using livestock guards.

Zam promised to run a government that would be people-driven using his five point agenda which includes; security, civil service welfare/pension administration and institutionalization of good governance, modernized and commercialized agriculture/urban/rural renewal, education and health as well as youth empowerment and poverty reduction.

Chief Zam accused the present administration of hiding under the guise of herdsmen killings in Benue to perpetrate underdevelopment stressing that there were killings going on in some states like, Plateau, Zamfara and Nasarawa yet the governors of those states were practically developing their states.

“The challenge of insecurity is not limited to herdsmen/farmers crisis but include other threats to life such as, kidnapping, communal clashes, armed robberyand among others. Therefore, if elected, I would adopt a multi-dimensional approach towards tackling these challenges”, he added