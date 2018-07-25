DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Ortom, 13 Chairmen, 276 Councillors Defect To PDP

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, today, defected from the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, to the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Ortom who defected during a political meeting with Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Makurdi, defected with 13 LG Chairmen and 276 councillors.

Ortom who thanked the 13 Chairmen and 276 councillors for coming along with him, recalled the political theater that have been playing out in the state.

He informed that he has called them to consult and fashion out the way forward saying “So many people have heard that I have been given red card. Some have heard that I’m outside the pitch. Others know that consultation are ongoing. But yet falsehood and lies from the other side are still being peddled against me and my government.

“These are the same people that have endorsed me at several fora. They endorsed me as a veteran of the party and as a sole candidate but as a democrat, I told them there is a process through which a candidate must emerge. I told them that others should be allowed to express themselves for the game.

“I have issues and the National leadership of the APC was aware. I have consulted with my constituents including the 24 LG chairmen and 276 councillors that are here. And they have unanimously endorsed that my stay in APC have expired.

Displaying his resignation letter, Ortom said “So, I formally resign my membership from the APC. This is my letter of resignation to show to the whole world that I am no longer a member of the APC.”

Ortom said he had already presented the letter to his Ward chairman and they have already indicated their interest to join him in the new party.

Ortom who dumped the party amidst cheers and chants of “PDP, Power” said “I am too young to retire from politics and from contest. He also added that 10 out of 17 APC House of Assembly members have also indicated interest to join him in any party that he goes to.

Earlier, Chairman of Leaders Forum and Councillor from Vandeikya LG, Mr Tom Hanmakyur pledge their unflinching support to the Governor Ortom led administration promising him 100 percent support.

Speaking on behalf of the 13 Chairmen , the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, and Chairman of Guma LG, Anthony Shawon pledged the support and cooperation of the chairmen and councillors present saying other are also indicating interest in joining their camp.

While encouraging Governor Ortom not to be shaken, Shawon told him that public opinion is in his favour. “99 percent of our councillors are working for Ortom. Where you go, we will all follow and victory is ascertained”, he added.