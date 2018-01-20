DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: Okorocha Begs Ndigbo To Back Buhari

By Austin Echefu

Governor Rochas Okorocha has called on Ndigbo to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that doing so would make them play national politics.

“We urge all South-Easterners and all of my brothers and Sisters, the Igbos, to come together now and let’s change our story and play the National Politics”, Governor Okorocha said while fielding questions from journalists on Friday on his arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Governor Okorocha who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) said that the APC governors had unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term and therefore asked him to declare to run for second term.

He said that President Buhari had justified his first term mandate and should have his mandate renewed, hence they called on him to declare to run for second term, adding that the APC governors also unanimously endorsed the re-appointment of the former Governor of Rivers State and the Honourable Minister of Transport, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organization.

According to him, the Minister performed very well as the Director-General of the Campaign outfit in 2015 and should be allowed to repeat the good work.

His said: “We have been in Abuja for three days holding meetings of the Progressive Governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues. First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of APC. There is need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare”.

He said “We also deliberated and an unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team to be headed by the Minister of Transport, Chief Amaechi as the Director-General. The governors also endorsed his re-appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign team due to his track record during the last election”.

“Four years is not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years is a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilizing, he will take Nigeria to the next level.

“The Governors have serious responsibilities. All the Governors were asked to put up a team as the campaign council”, he disclosed.

He added: “We all agreed that we should move the same way in order to achieve better results.

“This time, we all agreed that we governors have serious responsibilities. In the meeting, we resolved that governors should head other zonal and State outfits of this campaign.

“All the governors were asked to put up a team, a credible team, as members of the Campaign Council”.

The Governor also said that he returned home in order “to liaise with the people of the South-East leaders of APC and see how we can come up with a strong team so that our story in Imo State and South-East would be a different story unlike what it used to be before.