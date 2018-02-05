DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Ohakim Declares For Imo Guber

By Austin Echefu

Former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, during the weekend had an alaborate interactive session with the media tagged “An Evening with Ikedi Ohakim”, during which he disclosed that he has bowed to the pressure from Imo people to run for the 2019 governorship election in the state, assuring that he is contesting to bring back happiness, Due Process, Rule of Law and quality to the State and to create the eivnr atmosphere for investments.

He said: “I want to come back to create the right investment climate that would credibly and consistently support current businesses and attract new investments by promoting investors-friendly reforms and providing valuable incentives, building effective partnership aimed at targeting and generating investment opportunities.

“I am returning to create a system that would place premium on justice, peace and security that would challenge the entrepreneurial and competitive spirit of the Imo people, which is the touchstone of Igbo high achievement. Above all, to add value to leadership through accountability and responsible governance.

“I am coming back to complete the Imo Free Trade Zone, Imo Freeway, the Ring Roads, the Housing Schemes, the Wonder Lake Resort and Conference Centre; to rejuvenate the tourism and hospitality sector, to boost agriculture through Agro-nova, complete the Imo Refinery and Petrochemical project in the oil communities of Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta LGAs, and lots of other projects that were abandoned immediately I left office in 2011”.

It could be recalled that during the tenure of His Excellency Dr Ikedi Ohakim between 2007 and 2011, he maintained the institutions of government and also made sure that pensions and salaries were paid as at when due.

Dr Ohakim who said he remains in the PDP at the moment said that Imo State needs a leader that has institutional memory to prevent the state from total collapse.

He regretted that most of his projects and policies, such as IROMA, ISIPA, ENTRACO, etc, which would have placed Imo State in fast-track development have been replicated in Anambra and Enugu states respectively.

The former Governor further assured that if given an opportunity to serve Imo State in 2019 he would: re-establish the Eke Ukwu Owerri Market where it was with underground parking as planned by his administration before he left office in 2011; revive the over 2000 water schemes in Imo State; bring back and empower the private sector,

create jobs for the youths and bring back cleanliness to Imo State, etc.

Dr Ohakim added that that he has forgiven those who wronged him and appealed to those he had wronged to also forgive him, saying: “if we don’t get it right in 2019, it is going to be calamitous”.

He lamented that judges in Imo State are owned 16 months of salaries, stressing that such scandalous and callous act of Governor Rochas Okorocha should not be tolerated.

He demanded that the judges be substantially paid before March 2018, noting that if that was not done he would lead a protest against the government.

He said if it would demand going naked, he would be the first to go naked on the streets to ensure the government pays the judges.

He also warned that 2019 is not the time for another experimentation because the coming regime would be the time for renegotiation of the country and we require people with the right calibre to be able to stand and defend our people.

He said he is ready to salvage and repair Imo State and also appealed to Imo some and daughters to come together to make sure there is total regime change in Imo State come 2019.

Answering questions on whether he forgot anything in government house, the former Governor said: “Yes, I forgot the development of Owerri Masterplan. My vision is to transform Imo as the heartland for viable and sustainable investment in Nigeria and make Imo a leading provider of value-added support services and human and material inputs to business across Africa; thus spurring economic growth and sustainable job and wealth creation in Imo State”

Also, writing on his Facebook wall on Sunday morning, the former Governor assured Imo people that “There is no going back” on his second term project.

“We must get it right this time. The lives of our people would no longer be objects for experimentation.

Mistakes have been made and lessons have been learned and now, together, we are taking Imo State back into the Hands of God come 2019. We owe our future generations that much”, he said.