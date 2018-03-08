DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Northern Elders Yet To Decide On Buhari – Yakassai

Elder statesman and chairman of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA), Alhaji Tanko Yakassi said the forum has not decided whether to back President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.

Yakassai, who spoke to newsmen yesterday at the inauguration of the standing committees of the organization in Abuja, said the elders would wait for the emergence of candidates of all other political parties.

“If the party (APC) is working towards that, the party has not decided. Without knowing who is the candidate how will you know whether to support A, B or C. We will wait until we know all the candidates of the various political parties,” he said.

Five standing committees comprising 25 members were set up to address issues of Security, Politics, Northern Unity, Elections and Restructuring. The committees are to submit their reports on March 31.

Source: Daily Trust