2019: Nollywood Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Joins Enugu Guber Race

….pledges to do one tenure if elected

Veteran actor Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared interest to join the race for the Enugu governorship contest ahead of the 2019 general elections expressing confidence that a credible candidate is what is required to effect a change in the state.

A critic of the present administration in the state the actor turned politician who is confident of flying the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 said he made his decision because the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is not working.

Okonkwo who made this declaration at the expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC said he was presenting himself having been adopted by Nsukka people.

“My people made that move, called me and I said God forbid that I will quench your spirit. I said I am going to present myself in line with the wishes of my people for this post to be the governor of Enugu state 2019 and I so present myself.

“I want you to understand that it is beautiful when you are coming under a party that you have perused the constitutional aims and objectives and you have ensured that those objectives are compatible with your own aims and objectives as a politician.

“In APC, our aim is to build a nation that will guarantee political stability, mutual and peaceful co-existence, respect and understanding and equal opportunity for all. We are here to render selfless services at all levels of governance that will guarantee people sense of nationality and patriotism. And I have found those believes compatible with my own belief. I Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo hereby present myself to be the gubernatorial candidate of this party.

” When I become the governor, I will replicate what we did in Nollywood; where millions of jobs were created without any support but with hard work.

“We want to deploy such input and creativity to create legacy projects that Nsukka people can be proud of. That is why they said I must proceed to contest for the governorship of Enugu state come 2019 and we will win.”

The Nollywood Actor disclosed that he is only going to serve for one term if elected stressing that since an Nsukka man has served for one term, if elected he would only serve one term in the spirit of zoning arrangement in Enugu State

In his speech, the former Governor, Mr Sullivan Chime stressed the need for the members to embrace peace saying, “APC doesn’t have the luxury of crisis.”

He applauded the decision of the APC NEC to extend the tenure of its leaders, noting that “it would have been the opportunity for enemies to scatter the party. As things are now, what is before us is more important.”

On the choice of the party’s guber candidate, he said it was necessary to choose candidates “who will lead us and bring results. I pray that we won’t have difficulty in choosing who will be our governorship candidate in 2019.”

“I want us to admonish ourselves, nobody should contest election because he wants to contest election. It is not a work that people look for, anybody that want work should go and write application so that he will get job. Politics is about going to represent your people.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director, MD Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu called on the party in the state and South East to support Buhari for a second term in office because it is the closest possible gateway to the Igbo presidency in 2023

Okechukwu said that what the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, leadership could not do for the South-East zone throughout its 16-year leadership was now being done by the APC government.

“Ndigbo have hope in APC; if we support President Muhammadu Buhari to complete a two-tenure in 2023, Igbos will have golden opportunity to produce the president because equity and justice will be on our side.”