DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

2019: My Presidential Ambition Not Under APC, PDP – Moghalu

By Nedum Noble

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday, said he would soon announce the political party he would run for the position.

Moghalu who recently declared interest to vie for the post of the President, asked Nigerians to vote out bad leaders, insisting that he has all it takes to be the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking as a guest lecturer on the topic: ‘Budget Implementation: The political Economy of Resource Allocation’ at Dr. Emmanuel Egboga Budget Round table organised by the Business School of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Moghalu however said the platform would neither be the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his deliberate refusal to disclose the platform under which he would run for the presidency as at the time he declared interest was not to preempt the electorate who may out of bias make up their minds either or not to vote for him.

“My presidential ambition was a well thought idea. For me, my vision for the presidential ambition is more important than the platform. Once you mention the party, People’s focus will deviate from the major issues,” he said.

The ex-CBN boss warned that Nigeria will turn from bad to worse except the masses use their voting power to retire recycled politicians next year.

“The year 2019 will mark between progress and retrogression, forward or backwardness for the country. You better don’t allow yourself to be bought over with ‘stomach infrastructure’,” he cautioned.

He said he can never be anybody’s running mate and laughed at those who he said have consigned themselves to second class citizens.

He said:”The system will not change except from outside. The only thing that will liberate us is for us to take political power. The only way to save Nigeria is to send recycled politicians into retirement.

“People who claim that they are technocrats fell to the bait of old politicians and end up not being carried along in the scheme of things”.

Moghalu dismissed the issue of zoning system, saying “there is no such thing as zoning in Nigeria’s constitution.

“Liberate yourselves. Reject this retrogressive idea and move to the next century”, he said.

In his contribution, public analyst Dr. Okey Okechukwu described Igbos as “the most self-disenfranchised voters in Nigeria” because most of them register but never voted.