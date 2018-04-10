DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, who is also aspiring to be Nigeria’s President come 2019, has reacted to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for the seconder term in office.

Mr Buhari had on Monday declared that he was pushed by Nigerians to run for the second term in office, a development that sparked reactions from different quarters across the country.

However, in a statement personally signed and made available to newsmen, Mr Moghalu said he will make a better president than Mr Buhari.

According to him, if elected President of Nigeria in 2019, “I will reverse extreme poverty and high unemployment with effective economic management, and restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.

However, Mr Moghalu said that it was Mr Buhari’s right to seek re-election if he gets his party’s nomination, adding that it was up to Nigerians to decide if they want to re-elect him.

“My government will establish a productive innovation-led economy that reduces dependence on oil revenues,

“Establish a public-private venture capital fund with a minimum capital of N500 billion (with private sector co-investment to fund could attain a size of N1 trillion) to create jobs by investing in new businesses by unemployed youth,

“Reform the Nigerian Police Force by recruiting, training and equipping a minimum of 1.5 million persons with improved remuneration to create safe and secure communities,

“Empower women with a 50:50 gender parity policy in political appointments, and initiate a constitutional restructuring of Nigeria to restore true federalism for stability and prosperity,” he promised.