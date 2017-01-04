Leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has assured the leadership of the United Progressives Party (UPP) that the pro-Biafran group and Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) will support the party ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking when the leadership of the party paid him a courtesy visit in his house in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Uwazuruike assured that his group would not hesitate to support UPP policies that will favuor Ndigbo.





According to him, “I will not hesitate to support you and your party because I know you have good intention for Igbo people following your past records.

“We do not shy away from the fact that we are Biafran people and any political party that will help actualize the plans of Ndigbo will obviously receive the backing of MASSOB and BIM under me’’, Uwazuruike said.





Earlier, the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chikwas Okorie told Uwazuruike that he led the national leadership of the party to seek his support in promoting the ideals of UPP in the South-East, saying that UPP’s agenda favours the interest of the challenges of the people of South-East zone among others.





Okorie who also spoke on national issues, said early passage of 2017 budget of N7.2 trillion by the national assembly might end the current economic recession in Nigeria.



He said if the budget could be passed early and funds appropriated to various ministries, departments, and agency promptly release, the economic challenges being faced by Nigerians in recent months could end.





Okorie who was responding to questions from journalists said he was optimistic the economy has the chance of survival in 2017, adding “the progress being recorded in food production like rice should be sustained.’’





“In the recent time, we have seen the synergy between the Kebbi State government and Lagos state in rice production, government should sustain its policy of diversification and equally support industrialization’’, he said.





The UPP boss noted urged state governments to create enabling environment for SMEs to open ways for youths to get jobs maintain with such steps a lot could change in socio-economic situation of the country in 2017.