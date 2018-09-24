DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: LP Presidential Aspirant, Others Brainstorm On Victory, Primaries

The Labour Party(LP) has been rated as the fastest growing worldwide political party that is in virtually all nations of the world, including Nigeria.

Describing it as the only Nigerian party with “human face and human theme”, the party’s Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2019 general election, Mr Placid Mmaduabuchukwu Emmanuel while addressing the aspirants of the party in a zonal strategic meeting at Owerri, Imo state on Sunday, Sept 23,2018.

The gathering which was at the instance of the national officers of the party from the South East zone was to highlight what Nigerians stand to gain by choosing LP at all levels of the nation’s polity and elections.

The national Organizing Secretary of the party, Mr Clement Ojukwu in his opening remarks described LP as the “new breed that Nigerians need”, because almost all others currently competing with LP had been in one office or the other before. While LP has painstakingly produced new breed office seekers with burning zeal to transform Nigeria, premised on the welfare of the citizens.

Ojukwu urged all the party’s office seekers to go into the nation and spread its message of goodwill as enunciated in her manifesto and ideals, giving the citizens hope of better tomorrow -believing it won’t remain like this permanently.

He said, “let’s popularize LP and get every Nigerian acquainted with our ideology.

“Our party is for the masses and grassroots; we are going to organize open, credible and transparent primaries where the wishes of the masses must prevail.

The presidential aspirant -Emmanuel described the party’s chances of taking over the mantle of leadership from both the incumbent All Progressives Congress(APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) as very bright. “But we must all gird our loins and double our efforts and get down to work.”

He said that if other parties work hundred percent, then the LP must work three hundred percent.

Key aspirants, especially Imo state governorship aspirants including Mr Onyearugbulem who was represented by the Director General of his campaign organization in an interview with journalists expressed readiness for the primaries.

That Onyearugbulem remains the hope for a better Imo state and the nation.